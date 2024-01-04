ECSA names its first female president

The European Community Shipowners Association (ECSA) has appointed its first female president. Karin Orsel stepped into the role for a two-year term on January 1, succeeding Philippos Philis on the conclusion of his term. ECSA’s new vice president is Mikki Koskinen.

Orsel became a shipowner and maritime entrepreneur at the age of 23 and has been CEO of her ship management company MF Shipping Group since 2001. In 2017, she was appointed president of the Royal Association of Netherlands Shipowners (KVNR). Named the “Personality of the Year 2019” at the WISTA International General Meeting of that year and she holds an honorary doctor of public administration degree awarded her by Massachusetts Maritime Academy in recognition of her significant contributions to the maritime industry.

“The strategic role of European shipping for the security of the Europe has come to the forefront,” said Orsel, on her appointment. “Our commitment is clear: to promote the energy transition of shipping, meet our climate targets, and foster the sector’s competitiveness amidst rapidly evolving geopolitical and security challenges. One of the main priorities of our industry is a people-centered transition. The upskilling and reskilling of our seafarers for the green and digital transition, at the same time keeping the sector attractive and future-proof, is a topic close to my heart. I am honored to take over the ECSA presidency at such a pivotal moment and I look forward to working together with the membership and the secretariat to further strengthen ECSA’s role as the voice of European shipping.”

ECSA’s new vice president, Mikki Koskinen, served as chairman of the Finnish Shipowners’ Association from 2021-2023. He has been managing director of ESL Shipping Oy, part of Aspo Group, since 2013, and is a member of Aspo’s executive board. Prior to that, he was managing director of Meriaura Oy. He has served as a member of the board of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and as a member of the board of Arctia Oy.

“European shipping operates globally,” he said. “It is now more important than ever to ensure European shipping remains competitive in an international environment while meeting its climate targets and continuing to deliver goods, energy and mobility for the EU citizens. To achieve this, it is essential to continue the constructive dialogue and cooperation with EU policymakers and stakeholders. In my new position as ECSA Vice-President, I look forward to working with Karin Orsel, ECSA members and the team as we strive to leverage the potential of European shipping for Europe.”