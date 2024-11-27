CIP moves ammonia fueling (and bunkering) forward

CIP (Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners) is probably best known to Marine Log readers for its 50% stake in Vineyard Wind, but the Danish-headquartered funds manager is involved in many other areas of the renewables sector world wide, including as a leading developer of clean ammonia. Through its Energy Transition Fund (ETF) it aims to provide end-to-end solutions for the safe delivery of clean ammonia to shipping companies. Now it has made a move that could help jump start the use of clean ammonia as a marine fuel as well as the transportation of ammonia as a cargo.

Yesterday, CIP’s Energy Transition Fund said that it had signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with key shipping companies to advance the development of ammonia-fueled ammonia carriers. The partnerships plan to ensure the safe and efficient delivery of clean ammonia for both deep-sea transportation and local distribution.

The first of these MOUs is with Norway’s Færder Tankers. It covers the development of a 50,000 cubic meter ammonia carrier. This vessel will feature high maneuverability and ship-to-ship bunkering capabilities, setting a new standard for medium gas carriers (MGCs). The innovative design will support ETF’s clean ammonia projects, with the first vessel expected to join the fleet in the second half of 2028.

Færder Tankers 50,000 cubic meter design

Additionally, ETF has signed an MOU with BW Epic Kosan to develop handy-sized ammonia carriers equipped with dual-fuel ammonia engines and bunkering capabilities. BW Epic Kosan, which operates a fleet of fifty high-quality gas carriers, will time charter a number of dual-fuel ammonia gas carriers (ranging from 9,000 to 35,000 cubic meters) to ETF or its subsidiaries.

CIP says that it is also in advanced discussions with major shipping operators to develop very large ammonia carriers (VLACs) for its large-scale projects. It says that these initiatives highlight ETF’s dedication to delivering comprehensive, end- to-end solutions for ammonia-fuelled tankers, promoting the green transportation of clean ammonia. ETF is committed to finding energy-efficient and safe solutions for large-scale deep-sea ammonia transportation, meeting the growing demand for dual-fuel ammonia VLACs to deliver clean ammonia to offtakers at low costs. CIP has selected Ifchor Galbraiths as the mandated brokers.

“Our objective is to facilitate the green transportation of clean ammonia by utilizing the cargo as fuel,” said Niels H. Lindegaard, senior business advisor, CIP. “Partnering with innovative shipping companies like BW Epic Kosan and Færder Tankers is crucial to achieving this goal and to lead in the field of clean ammonia. The dialogue with leading companies has given us valuable industry insights and the ability to develop safe and robust end-to-end bunkering solutions as well as first-hand knowledge about critical developments and maturity of solutions.”