Capital Link Shipping & Marine Services Forum kicks off next week

Capital Link is hosting the 15th Annual Capital Link Shipping & Marine Services Forum on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 116 Pall Mall in London. The event is held in cooperation with the London Stock Exchange, and in conjunction with the 2023 London International Shipping Week.

With a 15-year track record, this Forum, organized on an annual basis, aims to provide investors with a comprehensive review and current outlook of the various shipping markets and in addition, cover topics of critical interest to industry participants, financiers and investors.

The upcoming Forum is honored by the participation of the leaders of the foremost Maritime Regulatory Authorities from Greece and the United Kingdom, along with the leadership of the International Maritime Organization (IMO): H. E. Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, Minister of Maritime Affairs & Insular Policy – Hellenic Republic, H.E. Charlotte Vere Baroness Vere of Norbiton, Parliamentary Undersecretary of State Minister for Aviation Maritime & Security Department for Transport – United Kingdom and Arsenio Dominguez, Director, Marine Environment Division – IMO.

Minister of State for Industry and Economic Security – Department for Business and Trade Minister of State for the Investment Security Unit – Cabinet Office, Hon. Nusrat Ghani MP, will deliver Keynote Remarks to the Forum.

The Forum presents a unique opportunity to meet and network with a large, high-caliber audience of ship owning and offshore executives, institutional investors, research analysts, industry experts, commercial and investment bankers, risk advisors, private equity and venture capital firms, high-net worth investors, and financial media. The event will be open to the buy and sell side communities as well as the media. By attending, participants will gain a deeper understanding of the current state of the shipping and marine services industry, the subsequent effects on their investments, and a clear focus on the opportunities and challenges ahead.

Commercial and Investment Bankers • Charterers • Classification Societies • Commodity and Energy Traders • Finance Providers • Financial Advisors • Financial and Trade Media • Hedge Fund Managers • Institutional Investors • P&I Executives • Lawyers and Insurers • Market Analysts and Consultants • Private Equity Firms • Risk Advisors • Ship Managers • Ship Operators • Shipowners • Shipbrokers • Sovereign Wealth Funds • Venture Capital Firms