Agreement reached on new global minimum wage for seafarers

The International Labor Organization (ILO) has concluded the latest round of minimum wage negotiations for able seafarers at a meeting of the Subcommittee on Wages of Seafarers of ILO’s Joint Maritime Commission (JMC), held in Geneva on April 14 and 15, 2025.

ILO’s 2006 Maritime Labor Convention, mandates that the minimum monthly basic wage for an able seafarer be set periodically by the JMC.

Following the negotiations, a resolution was adopted setting out the updated minimum wage levels, to be submitted for approval by the 355th session of ILO’s Governing Body, in November this year. The newly agreed monthly figures are as follows:

US$690 as of January 1, 2026

US$704 as of January 1, 2027

US$715 as of January 1, 2028

The updated wage structure represents an increase of more than 6% and builds on the previous 3-year agreement concluded in September 2022, which set the minimum at US$673 as of January 1, 2025.

The International Chamber of Shipping and the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) say that the increases reaffirm the commitment of the global maritime industry to decent work and sustainable employment for seafarers, supporting their well-being and enabling them to provide for their families.

Pål Tangen (Norwegian Shipowners’ Association), Spokesperson for the shipowners group during the meeting, said:

“This agreement strikes a careful and considered balance between recognising the vital contribution of seafarers and maintaining the commercial sustainability of the global shipping industry. Seafarers play an indispensable role in keeping world trade flowing, often under tough and unpredictable conditions. These are not ordinary times, and this resolution reflects our respect for their service, while ensuring that shipowners can continue to operate in a highly competitive and volatile global market.”

Mark Dickinson (Nautilus International), spokesperson for the seafarers group, commented:

“Seafarers are crucial in delivering 90% of all goods for people in every nation of the world and the ITF will always demand proper recognition for these workers. Last week we made an important breakthrough with recognition of seafarers’ key worker status in the Maritime Labour Convention. This week we have taken a further step to improve their welfare through pay rises that both retain and increase the value of the ILO AB minimum wage, taking into account increases in the cost of living since 2022.”

Frank Hagemann, Director of the ILO Sectoral Policies Department, added:

“The outcome of this wholly unique global collective bargaining forum represents more than just a technical adjustment to the minimum wage. It reflects a shared responsibility and commitment to uphold decent work at sea.”

The negotiations in Geneva took place against the backdrop of the escalation in global trade tensions. In their opening remarks, both sides expressed concern about the current cloud of uncertainty and the prospect of a potential full-scale trade war, which could divide the world and reshape global trade, with shipping caught in the crosshairs and therefore impacting the lives and livelihoods of the world’s nearly two million seafarers.

“Seafarers must not be collateral victims of global economic conflict,” they said. “We reaffirm that fair trade must also mean fair treatment for those who keep global trade moving.”