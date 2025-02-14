What caused $1.3M Three Girls fishing vessel fire?

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has issued its report on an August 11, 2024, engine room fire aboard the fishing vessel Three Girls that led to an estimated $1.3 million in damage to the vessel. The failure of a component on the hydraulic system for on-deck fishing equipment is seen as the probable cause of the fire.

On the day of the fire, the 1979-built, 81.6 foot long Three Girls was fishing in the Gulf of Maine when the engine room fire broke out, The five crewmembers and a National Marine Fisheries Service observer abandoned the burning vessel and were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard. No injuries or pollution were reported.

BURNING SMELL

The crew of the Three Girls had begun fishing on the previous day and collected about 20,000 pounds of various groundfish over the next two days. When the fishing net was recovered from the seafloor around 8:50 p.m. local time on Aug. 11, the captain noticed a burning smell that he believed was electrical in nature. He saw thick, black smoke flowing out from the engine room exhaust fan in the port stack and engine room door.

The captain determined the fire was too intense to fight and directed the crew to prepare to abandon ship. The crew launched and entered the liferaft in a quick and orderly fashion less than 8 minutes from the time the captain first smelled smoke.

Foredeck of the fishing vessel Three Girls after the fire (left) and fire damage to the interior of the wheelhouse after the fire (right). [Source: NTSB]

During a postfire examination in the engine room, investigators found several exposed surfaces were heavily covered in soot, and there were a few areas of “clean burn” present between the hydraulic return oil filter housing and the winch engine that had been operating at the time of the fire. This indicated the fire had burned hottest there and that the fire area of origin was likely in the port, forward corner of the engine room between the hydraulic return oil filter housing and the winch engine. Investigators found all hydraulic hoses from the hydraulic return oil filter box were detached from their aluminum filter housing covers, which had been melted away by the fire, indicating the hoses, their fittings, or another component of the box had failed. The cause of the fire was likely the ignition of pressurized hydraulic oil spraying on components of the running winch engine exhaust system.

“After an engine room fire ignites, it is imperative to remove the sources of available fuel and ventilation to the fire to prevent it from spreading,” the NTSB report says. “Vessel designers, builders, owners, and operators are encouraged to install, regularly test, and have emergency drills that incorporate remote shut offs for all machinery within these spaces to ensure the machinery can be remotely stopped from outside the space where it is situated. Additionally, to prevent the reintroduction of oxygen to the space, vessel designers and owners should ensure that the ventilation, both natural and forced draft, can be completely and remotely secured to all engine rooms.”