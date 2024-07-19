VIDEO: Two tankers on fire after collision

Singapore and Malaysian authorities were responding this morning after two tankers were on fire following a collision that, the South China Morning Post said, spotlights the perils of dark fleet ships operating in some of the world’s busiest waterways.

The two tankers involved were the Hafnia-operated, Singapore-flagged Hafnia Nile and the Sao Tome and Principe flagged Ceres I.

Based on our readings of the AIS data, the oil laden Panamax-sized tanker HAFNIA NILE (9766217) had knocked into the starboard bow of the empty dark fleet VLCC called CERES I (9229439) at 14.2kn speed in the international waters of the Riau archipelago this morning. Both tankers… pic.twitter.com/x5d4aMU000 — TankerTrackers.com, Inc. (@TankerTrackers) July 19, 2024

“Ceres I hauled cargoes from Iran and Venezuela earlier this year and last year, according to data from market intelligence firm Kpler,” reports the South China Morning Post. “It was built in 2001, meaning it’s still in use well beyond when most owners would consider scrapping a vessel and its P&I insurer is unknown, a characteristic common to almost all dark fleet ships, compiled data shows.”

MPA ALERTED

The incident took place about 55 kilometers northeast of Pedra Branca within Singapore’s Maritime Search and Rescue Region and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was notified of the situation at about 6.15 a.m. local time this morning.

The Republic of Singapore Navy Formidable-class frigate, RSS Supreme, picked up 16 crew from Hafnia Nile. Six crew who were in Hafnia Nile’s liferaft were picked up by a Malaysian government vessel and transferred to RSS Supreme, which this morning was en route back to Singapore with all 22 crew from Hafnia Nile. All Hafnia Nile crew were receiving medical attention on board RSS Supreme.

A Singapore-flagged supply vessel, Dolphin 1, which was in the vicinity of the incident, picked up 14 crew from Ceres I, two of whom were evacuated by a Republic of Singapore Air Force helicopter and were receiving medical attention at Singapore General Hospital.

“The remaining 26 Ceres I crew are currently conducting fire-fighting operations onboard,” the MPA reported in its most recent update adding that “salvage and fire-fighting assets have been arranged by both vessel owners to support the fire-fighting efforts and subsequent towage of the vessels to safety. Navigational traffic is not affected.”