USCG inspectors discover counterfeit pilot ladders

The U.S. Coast Guard has issued a Maritime Safety Alert after marine inspectors from Sector Maryland-National Capital Region (NCR) discovered counterfeit pilot ladders during a Port State Control Examination at the Port of Baltimore.

The identification plate on the ladder (Figure 1) contained several errors, including referencing ISO 779-1 instead of the correct standard, ISO 799-1, and lacking the ISO 799-1 designation type.

Additionally, while the serial number on the counterfeit ladder matched the accompanying certificate, the number of steps and the length of the ladder did not align with the specifications listed on the certificate.

The plate and certificate indicated that the ladder was produced by “Qingdao Good Brother Marine Life Saving Appliance Co. Ltd.,” a company that manufactures SOLAS-approved pilot ladders. However, in March 2019, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority identified counterfeit pilot ladders falsely bearing this company’s name and SOLAS certification.

The Coast Guard strongly recommends that ship owners and operators:

Thoroughly inspect pilot ladders to ensure vessels are outfitted with genuine SOLAS- approved equipment.

Verify certification details. Check for proper ISO approval numbers and ensure the specifications on the certificate match the actual ladder.

Download the safety alert HERE