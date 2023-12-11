U.K. will transfer two minehunters to Ukraine

The U.K. and Norway are to lead a new Maritime Capability Coalition to support Ukraine. As part of the initiative, the U.K. will transfer two Royal Navy Sandown class minehunters to the Ukrainian Navy along with 20 Viking Amphibious vehicles and 23 raiding craft.

Today it was announced that the UK and Norway will co-lead a Maritime Capability Coalition that will offer a blueprint for the development of Ukraine’s Navy. The re-building effort has begun with the UK providing new ships and equipment.

The new coalition will deliver long-term support to Ukraine, including training, equipment, and infrastructure to bolster security in the Black Sea.

The U.K. Government says that Ukraine’s economy continues to be impacted by Putin’s blockade in the Black Sea, which has significantly reduced the country’s ability to move vital exports by sea. Strengthening the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s maritime capabilities, in particular countering the threat from Russian sea mines, will help restore Ukraine’s maritime exports.

Today’s announcement builds on the U.K. Foreign Secretary’s visit to Ukraine last month where he welcomed the launch of the new Unity Facility by U.K. company Marsh McLennan and the Ukrainian Government to provide affordable shipping insurance for the export of grain and other critical food supplies globally from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

“These minehunters will deliver vital capability to Ukraine which will help save lives at sea and open up vital export routes, which have been severely limited since Putin launched his illegal full-scale invasion,” said U.K. Defense Secretary Grant Schapps. “This capability boost marks the beginning of a new dedicated effort by the U.K,, Norway and our allies to strengthen Ukraine’s maritime capabilities over the long term, enhancing their ability to operate in defending their sovereign waters and bolstering security in the Black Sea.”

“The defense of Ukraine is important for Euro-Atlantic security. Now The United Kingdom, Norway and other countries will support Ukraine in developing their navy,” said Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram. “Our goal is to contribute to building a lasting Ukrainian naval capability. In the further work, I hope Norway, as a seafaring nation, can contribute with maritime expertise, new technological solutions and innovative thinking.”

The Norwegian Government says the new maritime coalition will work closely with the Ukrainian Navy and Ministry of Defense to develop a number of capabilities, including the rapid development of a maritime force in the Black Sea, continuing to develop a Ukrainian Marine Corps, and river patrol craft to defend coastal and inland waterways. The U.K. and Norway, together with other international partners, have already helped train hundreds of Ukrainian marines and aim to build on this work.