Two seafarers injured in Black Sea mine explosion

Ukraine’s Southern Defense Forces report that two seafarers were injured when a Panama-flagged general cargo ship headed to load grain in a Danube port struck a Black Sea mine.

The ship lost speed and control, a fire broke out on the upper deck an, to avoid flooding, the captain grounded the vessel

“Boats of the Maritime Guard and Search and Rescue Service immediately assisted the crew and brought medics on board,” says a post on the Southern Defense Forces Telegram channel. “Upon inspection of the ship and interview of the captain, two sailors were found who were injured.”

“One person was treated on the spot, the second injured person was taken to the nearest hospital for further examination, accompanied by medics,” says the post. “His condition is satisfactory.”

Tugs have been directed to refloat the vessel and bring it to port.

Turkish reports identify the vessel as the Vyssos, (IMO 9385790), which, according to the Equasis data base, is an 8,578 dwt, 2007-built general cargo ship operated by Athens-headquartered Nava Shipping. The reports say there were 18 seafarers on board (13 Egyptian, 3 Ukrainian and 2 Turkish citizens),

Reportedly, the Vyssos struck the Black Sea mine near the entrance of the Sulina Canal, causing an explosion so violent that the stern of the ship was lifted out of the water.

While exports of Ukrainian grain via Romanian Danube ports are of growing importance, Black Sea mines are a continuing, and potentially deadly hazard.

As we reported earlier, the U.K. and Norway are leading a new Maritime Capability Coalition to support Ukraine. As part of the initiative, the U.K. will transfer two Royal Navy Sandown class minehunters to the Ukrainian Navy.