Slight uptick in seafarers’ happiness

The latest Seafarers Happiness Index report from the Mission to Seafarers reveals a mixed but somewhat more positive picture of seafarers’ well-being, with the happiness index increasing slightly to 6.99 in second quarter 2024, marginally up from 6.94 in the first quarter.

However, the seafarers happiness survey results reveal concerns over the emergence of two classes of life at sea for seafarers. There are suggestions of a “digital divide” when it comes to accessing the benefits of modern communications and connectivity at sea, as well as different levels of training and preparedness for new fuels and new technologies for crew on different types of vessels.

The Seafarers Happiness Index (SHI) is a quarterly survey undertaken by the Mission to Seafarers, delivered in association with Idwal and P&I insurer NorthStandard and supported by Inmarsat.

According to the feedback from the second quarter report, the positive shift in seafarer well-being is a testament to improvements in several critical areas, including shore leave, wages, training, crew interaction, and workload.

Although this modest improvement in an otherwise stable set of results is welcomed, says the Mission to Seafarers, the seafarers’ happiness picture is slightly more complicated than meets the eye. Vessel type can significantly affect the well-being of seafarers, with seafarers on tankers reportedly feeling well-prepared, qualified, and ready to tackle the challenge of new fuels. In contrast, those on dry cargo and container vessels feel left out of crucial technologies and developments emerging in the industry.

Those serving on vessels with up-to-date communications technology comment on how it is transforming the social and emotional landscape of life at sea, as it is critical for connectivity and links to home. Many seafarers express profound gratitude for maintaining regular contact with loved ones. However, for those who do not have those means of communication, life on board can be challenging; many are facing limited data, slow connections or no access at all.

Similarly, shore leave, a crucial aspect for maintaining mental and physical health, is often restricted for seafarers due to tight port schedules, regulatory barriers, and inconsistent practices across different ports and companies. While access to recreational facilities like gyms is essential for maintaining health, the quality of equipment and safety standards often need to be improved.

Additionally, cost-cutting measures can lead to monotonous meals, adversely affecting crew morale.

The multicultural nature of crews presents both opportunities for enriching cultural exchange and challenges in managing social dynamics, highlighting the need for practical, social activities to foster crew bonding. Bureaucratic burdens add another layer of stress, with increasing paperwork and regulatory requirements despite the push for digitalisation.

Workload varies widely depending on the type of ship, company policies and schedules, exacerbating these challenges. Finally, some seafarers often report feeling unrecognised and unsupported when ashore, underscoring the urgent need for greater respect and acknowledgement of their contributions to global trade and the economy.

Mission to Seafarers secretary-general Andrew Wright said: “Although there are still plenty of areas of growth that need attention, our report reveals an encouraging trajectory of steady recovery and stabilisation after what has been a tumultuous year for seafarers. I’m heartened that those responsible for our seafarers are taking measures to ensure the enhancement of well-being. However, reports of a distinction between the ‘haves and have-nots’ of welfare standards on board are worrying. Every single seafarer deserves access to the fundamentals that are needed to support a safe and rewarding life at sea, including access to shore leave, decent connectivity, good onboard facilities, and regular training.

“It is critical that the industry continues to support and bolster seafarers to maintain this positive momentum. Our job is to raise the profiles and voices of seafarers by building a maritime industry that truly values seafarers’ living standards, welfare, and happiness across the globe.”