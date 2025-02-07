Shipping Round Table raises concerns on unjust treatment of seafarers Written by Nick Blenkey









The Round Table of International Shipping Organizations is increasingly concerned about a rise in the unjust treatment and criminalization of seafarers.

The chairpersons of the Round Table’s four member organizations — BIMCO, the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), INTERTANKO and INTERCARGO —met in Athens, February 6, to discuss topics that includied greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction and the impact of geopolitics on shipping. But by far the most important topic on the agenda was how the industry, and the international community can help limit and put an end to the rise in unjust treatment and criminaliaztion of its seafarers.

At the meeting, chaired by BIMCO President Nikolaus H Schües, the Round Table unanimously agreed that the awareness of seafarer safety, rights and treatment must be increased outside of the shipping industry.

A recent report from the International Maritime Bureau has concluded that 2024 saw a decline in piracy but a rise in the number of seafarers taken hostage. According to the report, 126 seafarers were kidnapped last year against 73 in 2023 and 41 in 2022.

Meanwhile, reliable data is lacking when it comes to criminalization and rogue detention and imprisonment of seafarers when drugs are found on board a ship. Recently reported cases in some parts of the world, however, are testament to innocent seafarers being jailed over alleged drug offences despite lack of sufficient evidence.

The lack of reliable data is a problem that the Round Table member organizations will seek to address to gain a comprehensive overview of the extent of the problem.

“Throughout 2024 we have witnessed a rise in the number of kidnappings and cases of rogue detention and imprisonment of our seafarers. This is devastating and highly concerning. Let’s not forget that seafarers facilitate the transport of over 80% of world trade. Despite the challenges they face, they continue to work to the highest professional standards, and we will work collectively towards raising awareness about seafarers lacking some of the fundamental rights that some other keyworkers enjoy,” said the Round Table chairpersons: Nikolaus H Schües of BIMCO, John Xylas of INTERCARGO, Emanuele Grimaldi of the ICS and Rolf Westfal-Larsen Jr. of INTERTANKO

“Seafarers should not risk jail sentences, kidnappings or attacks while performing their essential duties. Two weeks ago, we heard the news that the 25-member crew of the Galaxy Leader had been released after being kidnapped at gunpoint and held in captivity for over 430 days by the Houthis,” they said. “Unjustified deprivation of liberty and attacks on innocent seafarers are attacks on individuals, the shipping industry, supply chains and world trade. We will continue to raise awareness of the rights and treatment of our seafarers.”