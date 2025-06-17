Shadow fleet tanker Adalynn ablaze in Strait of Hormuz after collision with Front Eagle Written by Nick Blenkey









Multiple images have emerged on social media showing the tanker Adalynn ablaze off Fujairah after being in a collision early this morning after being in a collision with the Frontline tanker Front Eagle.

Credible media reports identify the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged Adalynn as part of the Russian shadow fleet.

Reportedly all 24 members of its crew were safely evacuated by the UAE Coast Guard.

According to Frontline, “this is a navigational incident and not related to the current regional conflict.”

That was also the assessment of UKMTO

Following is the full Frontline statement:

“Frontline is currently responding to an incident involving their owned tanker, Front Eagle, managed by Anglo Eastern, which was involved in a collision with the vessel Adalynn off Fujairah. The incident occurred approximately 15 NM off Fujairah at 00:15 LT 17 June 2025.

“All the crew onboard the Front Eagle are reported safe, with no injuries reported. There have been no reports of pollution at this time.

“Following the incident immediate action was taken to extinguish a fire on deck of the Front Eagle. We are aware of reports of a fire onboard the Adalynn following the collision. Frontline is closely monitoring the situation and is cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as emergency response efforts continue.

‘Our primary focus at this time is the safety and well-being of the crews and the vessels involved.

“All the relevant authorities including the UAE Coast Guard, Fujairah and Khor Fakkan Port Control have been notified and are responding to the situation.

“A full investigation will be carried out to determine the cause of the maritime incident. This is a navigational incident and not related to the current regional conflict.”

