Trump re-designates the Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

President Donald J. Trump has signed an Executive Order re-designating Ansar Allah (the Houthis) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

The Executive Order sets in motion a process by which the group known as will be designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

President Trump designated the Iranian-backed Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization (FTO) in January 2021.

Within one month of taking office, the Biden administration reversed the Houthis’ designation.

“As a result of the Biden administration’s weak policy,” says the White House, “the Houthis have fired at U.S. Navy warships dozens of times, launched numerous attacks on civilian infrastructure in partner nations, and attacked commercial vessels transiting Bab al-Mandeb more than 100 times.”

The Executive Order directs the Secretary of State, in consultation with others, to recommend the re-designation of the Houthis within 30 days.

Under President Trump, says the White House, it is now the policy of the United States to cooperate with its regional partners to eliminate the Houthis’ capabilities and operations, deprive them of resources, and thereby end their attacks on U.S. personnel and civilians, U.S. partners, and maritime shipping in the Red Sea.

Following the Houthis’ re-designation as an FTO, the Executive Order also directs the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Secretary of State to jointly review United Nations partners, nongovernmental organizations, and contractors operating in Yemen.

Following this review, the President will direct USAID to end its relationship with entities that have made payments to the Houthis, or which have opposed international efforts to counter the Houthis while turning a blind eye towards the Houthis’ terrorism and abuses.