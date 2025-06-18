New brine-based firefighting system developed to counter EV car fires Written by Nick Blenkey









With incidents like the Morning Midas fire continuing to underscore the risks of EV-related car fires aboard ship, operators are urgently seeking more effective solutions. A new brine-based firefighting system, developed by Skansi Offshore in close cooperation with Knud E. Hansen, is claimed to offers a simple, robust and environmentally responsible answer.

The system is operational aboard Faroese ship operator Smyril Line’s RoPax ferry Norrøna, and is scheduled for installation on two new RO/RO vessels currently under construction.

Unlike traditional fire suppression methods – which act from the outside and often fail to extinguish the core fire – the brine-based firefighting system targets the battery directly from inside the vehicle. In the event of a fire, one window is penetrated, and cold, saturated brine is delivered directly into the vehicle. This allows the fluid to pool around the battery compartment, rapidly cooling the cells, limiting oxygen exposure, suppressing flammable materials, and even short-circuiting and depowering the battery.

“We believe this system sets a new standard,” says Finn Wollesen, managing director, Knud E. Hansen USA Inc. “It’s low-tech in the best way – reliable, proven, and easily maintainable. Most importantly, it addresses the real issue: Heat– not just the flames, but the fire inside the battery.”

Proven performance

In a full-scale fire test conducted in the Faroe Islands, the brine-based firefighting system is reported to have extinguished a fully developed EV fire in under one hour, including response times etc. In contrast, lithium-ion battery fires often burn for 24 hours or more when left to self-extinguish, and can reignite multiple times.

“Most systems act externally,” says Frederik Jonassen, lead engineer, brine systems. “Ours delivers cold brine inside the car, as close to the battery pack as possible. It cools, displaces flammable gases, and helps short-circuit and depower the battery. The high salinity also absorbs heat efficiently and limits fire spread. It’s an elegant way to break the thermal runaway process before it escalates.”

Key advantages

Direct internal cooling of the EV – not just external suppression

Prevents thermal runaway by targeting heat at the source

Short-circuits and depowers the battery

Uses only natural ingredients: Salt and Water

No toxins, no pressure, no chemical residues

Compatible with standard fire hoses and couplings

Cost-effective, refillable, and environmentally friendly

Can be retrofitted on existing RO/RO and RoPax vessels with minimal modification.

