Multiple people missing in Alaska fishing vessel capsize

The Coast Guard and Good Samaritans have been searching since Sunday for a number of people from a fishing vessel that reportedly capsized near Couverden Point, Alaska.

Coast Guard watchstanders have received reports from individuals familiar with those aboard the vessel that indicate there were five people aboard. This number has not been confirmed and is subject to change pending new information.

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Southeast Alaska watchstanders received a mayday call at 12:10 a.m. on VHF channel 16 from the crew aboard the fishing vessel Wind Walker reporting they were overturning.

The vessel was reported be approximately 50 feet long.

The watchstanders attempted to gather additional information but received no response.

Coast Guard watchstanders also received an emergency position-indicating radio beacon alert that was registered to the vessel originating just south of Point Couverden in Icy Strait.

Sector Southeast Alaska watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Sitka and a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Juneau to search the area.

The Alaska Marine Highway System ferry vessel AMHS Hubbard overheard the broadcast and offered to assist, arriving on scene first.

Seven cold-water immersion suits and two strobe lights have been located in the water in the search area.

Local weather conditions consist of heavy snow, winds up to 45-60 mph, and 6-foot seas.

Involved in the search are: