Master and ship operator fined following pilot fall

Pilot falls — and faulty pilot ladders — continue to be a cause for concern. Now the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) says it has secured a win for pilot safety, following the successful prosecution of a master and company in the Perth Magistrates Court on May 23, 2023.

The prosecution was brought after an incident on August 24 in which a pilot was injured when disembarking the Cyprus-flagged cargo ship AAL Dampier as it was departing the Port of Fremantle.

While departing the AAL Dampier via the pilot ladder, the ropes parted, causing the pilot to fall approximately 7 meters onto the deck of the pilot vessel, which was traveling alongside the ship.

The pilot vessel urgently transported the pilot to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

AMSA inspectors and specialist investigators boarded the vessel and seized a portion of the pilot ladder ropes, which were later found to be seriously defective and in a poor state.

“The shocking condition of the ropes was likely due to inappropriate storage and ineffective inspection maintenance procedures,” says AMSA.

The vessel owner. AAL Dampier Navigation Co Ltd, (part of the AAL Group) pleaded guilty to an offense under Marine Order 21 (Safety and Emergency Arrangements) 2016 for failing to ensure pilot transfer arrangements in place were in accordance with the relevant regulations and was fined AUD 30,500 (about US $20,000).

The master of the vessel pleaded guilty to two offenses, one under Marine Order 21 (Safety and Emergency Arrangements) 2016 for failing to ensure the disembarkation of a pilot was carried out in accordance with the relevant regulations and one under the Navigation Act 2012 for taking an unseaworthy vessel to sea, and was fined a total of AUD 5,500 (about US$ 3,600).

AMSA Executive Director of Operations Michael Drake said he hoped the conviction would deter other vessels from compromising on marine pilot safety.

“Marine pilots have a critical and high-risk job, even in the best of conditions, and it is imperative that vessels meet safety standards to prevent serious injury,” he said.