MAIB reports on a somewhat Jägermeister-assisted grounding

Over the years, there’s been much discussion about ECDIS-assisted groundings. A recently released accident report from the U.K. Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) could just add the term “Jägermeister-assisted grounding” to maritime lore.

The MAIB report covers a July 25, 2021, incident in which the cargo vessel BBC Marmara, operated by Briese Schiffahrts GmbH & Co. KG, ran aground on the island of Eilean Trodday while transiting the Little Minch, off the west coast of Scotland. The vessel was on passage from Foynes, Republic of Ireland to Scrabster, Scotland. It was refloated successfully and then proceeded to the port of Stornoway, where a dive inspection confirmed significant damage to the forward part of the vessel’s hull that included penetration of the bow thruster space and forepeak tanks. A port state inspection granted permission for BBC Marmara to sail to Scrabster to offload cargo before proceeding to a dry dock in Poland for repairs.

The MAIB investigation found that:

The officer of the watch was asleep when the vessel ran aground.

He was alone on the bridge as there was no lookout, and the bridge watch alarm was disabled;

The officer of the watch had been drinking alcohol both immediately before and at the start of his watch;

The safety management system put in place by the owners and managers was ineffective in controlling the shipboard practices involved in this grounding;

The owners and managers did not have the necessary assurance tools in place to understand whether the control measures implemented for alcohol and the use of both a lookout and a bridge watch alarm had been implemented successfully;

The voyage plan in use differed from the approved voyage plan supplied by the authorized voyage planning service for the vessel.

According to the report, the BBC Marmara departed Foynes at 1645 on July 23, 2021. The Jägermeister made its appearance the next day, when, says the report, “an able seaman (AB) learned of the death of a family member. and invited three crew members back to his cabin for an informal wake. From about 2030, the AB, an ordinary seaman (OS), the second officer (2/O) and a cadet drank beer and Jägermeister in the AB’s cabin. At approximately 2330, the 2/O left the wake to take over the watch from the master, arriving on the bridge shortly before midnight.

“The master left the bridge after a brief handover and conversation with the 2/O. At 0017, approximately 10 minutes later, the cadet and AB from the earlier gathering arrived on the bridge carrying three more cans of beer that the master had given to them. Following a lively conversation, the drinking of the beer, and some joking around between the three crew members, the 2/O talked the cadet through the process of making a very high frequency (VHF) radio call to Stornoway Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC). This call was due at reporting point Echo, the northbound entrance of the Off Neist Point traffic separation scheme (TSS). At 0040, the VHF call to Stornoway MRCC was completed by the cadet and shortly afterwards an alteration of course to 006° was made in line with the passage plan. The conversation continued between the three crew members, while music was played. By 0058, when an alteration of course was made to 025°, the 2/O was on the bridge alone.

“At 0210, BBC Marmara overshot a planned alteration of course. At 0214, the Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS) alarm sounded to indicate that the vessel had exceeded the maximum planned cross-track distance (XTD) The alarm sounded 15 times until an incremental alteration of course to 070° was made, which placed the vessel on a convergent course with the IMO recommended route and planned track of 062° passing north of the island of Eilean Trodday

“At 0243, BBC Marmara passed reporting point Foxtrot (where the next VHF radio report was due into Stornoway MRCC; however, no call was made.

LOUD SNORING

“At 0248, loud snoring could be heard on the voyage data recorder (VDR) that continued intermittently as the vessel crossed its planned track. At 0330, the ECDIS look ahead alarm sounded and, at 0332, BBC Marmara ran aground on Eilean Trodday at a speed of 11.2 knots “

You have to read the full MAIB report to get the full picture, but here are a few excerpts from its “analysis” section.

“It is unknown how much alcohol the 2/O consumed before going on watch; however, even before drinking the beer given to him on the bridge, he would likely have been significantly influenced by the effects of the alcohol he consumed during the 3 hours in the AB’s cabin. The consumption of alcohol would have increased the 2/O’s proneness to sleep during a period of circadian low.

“At 35% the alcohol content of Jägermeister significantly exceeded the 19% permitted in the Briese SMS, which prohibited on board consumption of beverages with a higher content and required any purchased as a gift to be handed to the master for secure storage until signing off the vessel. The consumption of a prohibited alcoholic beverage before starting watch shows that the level of control expected by the company was absent on board BBC Marmara. BBC Marmara’s senior officers tolerated alcohol abuse and the 2/O’s further consumption of beer while on watch, courtesy of the master, was indicative of the lack of responsibility at every level of management on board the vessel. The master was ultimately accountable for the enforcement of the alcohol policy, which was not followed as a direct result of his actions and inadequate leadership.”

“It had become accepted practice on board to falsify documentation to satisfy the requirements of port state, flag state and internal audits and inspections. This was partly due to the crew being unable to both meet operational obligations, such as maintenance and fulfill the lookout role …”

“The purpose of the BNWAS (Bridge Navigational Watch Alarm System) was to monitor bridge activity and detect any operator disability that could lead to marine accidents. The Briese SMS clearly instructed that, in line with SOLAS V/19.2.2.3, the BNWAS was to be switched on while the vessel was at sea. However, it was usual practice to leave it disabled on board BBC Marmara. The watchkeepers and master considered the need to reset the BNWAS an inconvenience and the master’s decision to leave the system key on the bridge created an opportunity to deactivate it and remove the perceived nuisance.”