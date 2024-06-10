Houthi missiles strike two more merchant ships

UKMTO DAILY SUMMARY



UKMTO DAILY SUMMARY
1600UTC 08 Jun 2024 to 1600UTC 09 Jun 2024

U.K. Maritime Trade Operations and U.S. Central Command report that Houthi missiles struck two ships, June 8. In one attack, says CENTCOM, one of two anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBMs), launched from Houthi controlled areas of Yemen into the Gulf of Aden struck M/V MSC Tavvishi, a Liberian-flagged, Swiss owned and operated container ship. The second ASBM was successfully destroyed by a coalition ship.

MSC Tavvishi reported damage but continued underway. There were no injuries reported by U.S., coalition, or merchant vessels.

MSC Tavvishi is not the first MSC ship to be targeted by the Houthis. The MSC containership MSC Sky II was struck and damaged by a Houthi missile in March, following an earlier, unsuccessful, attack on the MSC Clara.

Separately on June 8, Houthis launched one ASBM and one anti-ship cruise missile (ASCM) into the Gulf of Aden. Both Houthi missiles struck M/V Norderney, an Antigua and Barbados flagged, German-owned and operated cargo ship. M/V Norderney reported damage but continued underway. Again, there were no injuries reported by U.S., coalition, or merchant vessels.

On 9 June, Italian Frigate V. FASAN, during close protection to a MV in the Gulf of Aden, successfully repelled a UAV attack.



The aforementioned action prevented any injuries & damage to seafarers & MV.



ASPIDES ensures maritime security in the Area of Operation.

Additionally, CENTCOM forces destroyed one uncrewed aerial system (UAS) over the Gulf of Aden. Later, CENTCOM forces destroyed two Houthi land attack cruise missiles (LACM) and one missile launcher in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

Nonetheless, Houthi attacks continued yesterday, with EUNAVFOR ASPIDES reporting that the Italian frigate V. Fasan had successfully repelled a UAV attack on a merchant vessel under its close protection.

As we’ve said here before, operators deploying vessels through Houthi-threatened waters are taking a calculated risk and the object of exercises like Operation Prosperity Guardian, and Aspides, is to persuade owners that the risk is an acceptable one.