Eagle Bulk’s Gibraltar Eagle hit by Houthi missile

Today, at approximately 4 p.m. (Sanaa time), Gibraltar Eagle, a Marshall Islands flagged ship owned and operated by Stamford, Conn., headquartered Eagle Bulk Shipping, was struck by what U.S. Central Command says was an anti-ship ballistic missile fired from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. The vessel reported no injuries or significant damage.

Eagle Bulk released the following statement:

“Earlier today, the M/V Gibraltar Eagle was hit by an unidentified projectile while approximately 100 miles offshore in the Gulf of Aden.

“As a result of the impact, our vessel suffered limited damage to a cargo hold, but is stable and is heading out of the area.

“All our seafarers onboard the vessel are confirmed to be uninjured.

“The vessel is carrying a cargo of steel products.

“We remain in close contact with all relevant authorities concerning this matter.”

Al Arabiya quotes the Houthis’ military spokesman Yahya Saree as saying that the group had “carried out a military operation targeting an American ship” and that “a certain number of appropriate naval missiles” were used.

Yesterday, January 14, Central Command reported that, at approximately 4:45 p.m. (Sanaa time), an anti-ship cruise missile was fired from Iranian-backed Houthi militant areas of Yemen toward USS Laboon (DDG 58), which was operating in the Southern Red Sea. The missile was shot down in vicinity of the coast of Hudaydah by U.S. fighter aircraft. There were no injuries or damage reported.

That came after a secondary strike on Houthi infrastructure, at 3:45 a.m. (Sana’a time) on January 13, conducted by the USS Carney (DDG 64) using Tomahawk land attack missiles and on a specific military target associated with the earlier strikes.

THREAT “TIERS”

Even before news broke of the strike on the Eagle Gibraltar, maritime risk specialist Ambrey issued an advisory saying that the Houthis are assessed to retain capability throughout the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden and that the main threat to merchant shipping remains targeted and linked to affiliation.

If Israel, U.S., or U.K.-affiliated, it is advised to avoid transits through the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden where possible at present.

If affiliated with Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, or the Republic of Korea, it is advised to proceed with caution, and with all necessary security measures.

Download the full Ambrey advisory, which ranks the threat level into tiers, HERE