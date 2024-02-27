Coast Guard launches new format merchant mariner credential

The U.S. Coast Guard will launch a new merchant mariner credential (MMC) on March 1, 2024. The agency is replacing the MMC passport-style booklet (“Red Book”) with a new, certificate size, one page credential. The new credential will be issued to all mariners after the implementation date.

This is the first comprehensive revision of the merchant mariner credential since 2015 and the Coast Guard says that it is strategically designed to enhance both the quality of service and security within the Marine Transportation System (MTS).

As the exclusive source of U.S. mariner credentials, the Coast Guard will continue to grant these credentials to mariners who meet the necessary qualifications and suitability criteria, enabling them to serve on U.S. flagged vessels.

MMCs are required for U.S. mariners who serve on commercially operated vessels such as passenger boats, tug and barges, offshore supply vessels, and deep draft ocean going cargo vessels throughout the U.S. and internationally.

The Coast Guard says that the existing passport style credential printers at the National Maritime Center (NMC) are outdated and due for replacement, prompting the need for a more reliable and modern solution. As a result, NMC will now issue the new credential on 8.5 inch x 11 inch waterproof synthetic paper, sourced from the Government Printing Office (GPO). This updated credential incorporates improved security features including anti-copy measures, micro-printing, foiling, and intricate patterns.

Existing passport style credentials will not be replaced immediately, and mariners will receive their new credential during the next application process with the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard is planning a long-term credentialing solution in the form of an electronic credential or E-credential. E-credentials will contain all required information and security features to meet domestic and international requirements. In addition, the Coast Guard plans to provide printing options for mariners to obtain paper or other non-electronic versions.

A Marine Safety Information Bulletin (MSIB 01-24) and a Federal Register Notice (2024-03568) are available on the new credential.