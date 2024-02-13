Ambrey and Inchcape Shipping Services in strategic partnership

Maritime security risk management specialist Ambrey and port agency and marine services provider Inchcape Shipping Services (ISS) have announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing safety and security in the maritime sector and driving improved commercial outcomes for the industry.

Through the partnership, Ambrey and Inchcape will jointly offer a comprehensive range of proven and accredited services via Inchcape’s dedicated Survey & Inspection Department, led by vice president Chris Greenwood, that will include citadel inspections, ship security assessments, anti-piracy ship security assessments, ship security plan reviews, and port security assessments on various projects worldwide.

Inchcape Shipping Services represents clients in over 85% of the world’s ports through a network of 247 owned offices. The partnership will integrate Inchcape’s deep understanding of commercial shipping operations and its associated data with Ambrey’s risk expertise.

“Inchcape Shipping Services is thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with Ambrey, a renowned leader in safety and security services,” said Svend Stenberg, CCO at Inchcape Shipping Services. “By combining our expertise, technology, and global presence, we are confident that we can revolutionize safety protocols in the maritime industry, ensuring safer operations and ultimately enhancing the commercial outcomes for our valued clients.”

“Ambrey is delighted to be enhancing its capabilities through this partnership with Inchcape Shipping Services,” said Chris Charnley, group managing director at Ambrey. “It is a hugely uncertain time for global shipping and the maritime sector, threats are incredibly dynamic and this is asking serious questions of the existing ways risks to vessels, crew and cargo are being mitigated. Ambrey is always looking to innovate, challenge and lead the maritime security industry, through this partnership we will be able to do so rapidly and at scale enhancing safety and security exactly where it is most needed.”