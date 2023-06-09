VIDEO: Odfjell to retrofit tanker with innovative OceanGlide air lubrication system Written by Nick Blenkey









Alfa Laval has signed an agreement that will see leading chemical tanker operator Odfjell install the innovative OceanGlide hull air lubrication system on one of its vessels later this year. OceanGlide is the latest addition to Alfa Laval’s sustainability portfolio, aimed at supporting shipowners in addressing fuel and emission challenges. It differs from other hull air lubrication solutions in that it uses the patented fluidic technology developed by Rotterdam-based Marine Performance Systems B.V., which Alfa Laval acquired earlier this year after earlier taking a minority stake in the company.

We are delighted that Odfjell has selected OceanGlide to enhance their vessel’s energy efficiency,” says Anders Lindmark, business unit president, heat & gas systems, at Alfa Laval. “We strive to develop and bring innovative and environment-friendly technologies, such as OceanGlide, to our customers which support them in meeting their decarbonization targets and enable them to sail efficiently.”

Erik Hjortland, VP technology, Odfjell

“Odfjell has installed more than 130 energy-saving devices on its vessels since 2014. In Q1 2023 we reported a historical low carbon intensity – more than 50% below the IMO baseline for our fleet,” says Erik Hjortland, vice president technology at Odfjell. “Our decarbonization efforts do not stop with this achievement – now the time has come to start deploying more enhanced technologies. We believe fluidic air lubrication technology is a natural next step for us, and we look forward to deploying the OceanGlide system to further reduce our carbon intensity”

OceanGlide integrates fluidic technology into air lubrication to optimize energy saving. This patented and class-approved system utilizes fluidic oscillators to generate an even layer of micro air bubbles across a vessel’s entire flat bottom, reducing friction and drag. By reducing the vessel’s resistance, the OceanGlide system offers a proven method for reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

One of the key advantages of the OceanGlide technology is the ability to regulate power consumption through oscillation bands. OceanGlide uses fluidic technology to create streamlined sections on the vessel’s flat bottom, each with its own fluidic band that generates bubbles. The independent steering of each band allows a more controlled and streamlined flow of air bubbles to deliver optimal efficiency, maximum coverage, and reduced compressor power.

“The unique configuration of bands into sections for a regulated flow of air bubbles is a distinguishing feature of the OceanGlide system,” says Hjortland. “This set-up allows for precise control and optimization of power consumption, and we look forward to documenting its energy-saving effect on our chemical tankers.”

The OceanGlide fluidic air lubrication system’s high efficiency in producing bubbles ensures an effective air layer with fewer compressors and has the added advantage allowing their positioning anywhere on board. The system requires no structural modifications or vessel recertification, which makes it ideal for retrofitting as well as for new builds. The fluidic bands, designed with a low profile and no moving parts, can be easily configured underneath the ship at any shipyard.

Air lubrication technology is recognized by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) as an “Innovative Energy Efficiency Technology” to lower carbon emissions. The technology supports compliance with Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI), Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) and the reduction of carbon intensity to meet IMO’s carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) requirements. Besides this, the innovative fluidic air lubrication technology minimizes CO2 emissions thereby helping in limiting CO2 taxes payable under new EU regulations that bring shipping into its Emissions Trading System (ETS).