VIDEO: All-electric workboat cleans up plastics and debris

Hull, U.K., based MMS Workboats, a division of MMS Ship Repair & Dry Dock Co Ltd. (MMS), has launched a cutting-edge all-electric workboat designed for plastic and debris collection. Called the Envirocat All-Electric Eco 8.5, the 8.5 meter vessel can be operated by a single user, enabling efficient, cost effective and environmentally friendly clearance of plastic and flotsam from the water’s surface.

The vessel, developed in conjunction with naval architect firm Rockabill Marine Design, the all-electric workboat is the brainchild of Rob Langton, managing director at MMS, in response to the increasing need for plastic removal from waterways worldwide.

Recent studies found 5,000 pieces of plastic and 150 plastic bottles for each mile of U.K. beaches, with most of this waste entering seas and oceans through rivers and in-land waterways. According to the United Nations Environment Program report in 2021, there is an estimated 75-199 million tons of plastic in the world’s oceans. Predictions show the amount of plastic waste entering aquatic ecosystems could more than double from an estimated 19-23 million tons per year in 2016 to around 53 million tons per year by 2030.

“The Envirocat All-Electric Eco 8.5 is the latest version of our popular Envirocat pollution control range, and marks a significant milestone in our commitment to environmental sustainability and innovation,” said Langton. “We are proud to introduce a zero-emission vessel that not only helps clean our waterways but also supports the growth of eco-conscious industries like aquaculture, without a hefty price tag. This launch underscores our dedication to providing efficient, reliable, and eco-friendly solutions to our customers.”

KEY FEATURES

Zero emissions: Powered by two electric outboards, the vessel produces zero emissions, contributing to a cleaner and greener environment.

Efficient: Designed to efficiently collect floating plastic and debris from the water’s surface, the vessel can hold up 3 cubic meters of waste, reducing marine pollution.

Versatile: This all-electric workboat is well-suited for a wide range of applications, including clearing harbors, ports, marinas, lakes, and canals, as well as supporting fish farming and aquaculture operations as a general workboat.

Low operating costs: Alongside the ability to easily support an 8-hour working day, the operational cost of the Envirocat All-Electric Eco 8.5 is said to be just GBP 2 per hour (about $2.44) in the U.K., based on current electric costs there.

User-friendly: The vessel features a user-friendly wheelhouse with tinted bonded windows, offering excellent visibility. Digital and color indicators provide essential information such as RPM, power consumption, distance, and speed.

MMS Workboats catamarans are constructed with marine-grade aluminum, ensuring durability and longevity while keeping maintenance costs to a minimum.