Top Glory Marine names Cathrin Prikker joint managing director

Hamburg-headquartered worldwide ship waste management and disposal specialist Top Glory Marine Service (TGM) has named Cathrin Prikker as managing director, with immediate effect.

Prikker, who was previously responsible for business development and sales and will continue to lead those divisions, will take up her new position alongside Top Glory’s founder and long-serving managing director, Silke Fehr.

With two main offices, in Hamburg and Tianjin, and two representative offices in Dubai and Cristobal, TGM is a platform provider for ship’s waste management worldwide. Offering a wide range of services covering a full range of waste streams, Top Glory Marine started its operations in June 2013 with the aim of providing sustainable and cost-efficient waste management while reducing the workload for shipowners, ship managers and crew.

“The appointment of Cathrin Prikker as managing director is a significant step for TGM,” said Fehr. “With her impressive experience and in-depth expertise, she has contributed significantly to the success of the company. Together we will continue to drive the development and success of TGM.”

“I am honored and grateful for the trust placed in me as managing director,” said Prikker. “With the support of our dedicated team, we will achieve our strategic goals and continue to provide innovative solutions for our clients.”