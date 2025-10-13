Stage set for EU-U.S. confrontation on IMO NZF

This week, IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee is holding an extraordinary session of to consider adoption of the proposed carbon tax on shipping that IMO calls the “Net Zero Framework” (NZF). The session looks set to be contentious, to say the least.

In a brief statement released yesterday, the European Commission said:

“The EU supports ambitious global measures at International Maritime Organization (IMO) level with a view to decarbonize the shipping sector, and ensure a global level playing field. The EU views the Net-Zero Framework as a significant milestone and calls for its adoption at IMO next week.

“After the adoption, the European Commission will review the relevant EU regulations in place.”

That statement was released after an October 10 announcement re-stating U.S. opposition to what Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, and Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy called a “European-led neocolonial export of global climate regulations.”

A statement by the three cabinet secretaries laid out actions the U.S. is considering taking should the NZF proposal succeed.

Here’s the full text of the statement.

“President Trump has made it clear that the United States will not accept any international environmental agreement that unduly or unfairly burdens the United States or harms the interests of the American people. Next week, members of the IMO will vote on the adoption of a so-called NZF aimed at reducing global carbon dioxide gas emissions from the international shipping sector. This will be the first time that a UN organization levies a global carbon tax on the world.

“The Administration unequivocally rejects this proposal before the IMO and will not tolerate any action that increases costs for our citizens, energy providers, shipping companies and their customers, or tourists. The economic impacts from this measure could be disastrous, with some estimates forecasting global shipping costs increasing as much as 10% or more. We ask you to join us in rejecting adoption of the NZF at the October meeting and to work together on our collective economic and energy security.

“The NZF proposal poses significant risks to the global economy and subjects not just Americans, but all IMO member states to an unsanctioned global tax regime that levies punitive and regressive financial penalties, which could be avoided.

“The United States is considering the following actions against nations that support this global carbon tax on American consumers:

Pursuing investigations and considering potential regulations to combat anti-competitive practices from certain flagged countries and potential blocking vessels registered in those countries from U.S. ports;

Imposing visa restrictions including an increase in fees and processing, mandatory re-interview requirements and/or revisions of quotas for C-1/D maritime crew member visas;

Imposing commercial penalties stemming from U.S. government contracts including new commercial ships, liquified natural gas terminals and infrastructure, and/or other financial penalties on ships flagged under nations in favor of the NZF;

Imposing additional port fees on ships owned, operated, or flagged by countries supporting the framework; and

Evaluating sanctions on officials sponsoring activist-driven climate policies that would burden American consumers, among other measures under consideration.

“The United States will be moving to levy these remedies against nations that sponsor this European-led neocolonial export of global climate regulations. We will fight hard to protect our economic interests by imposing costs on countries if they support the NZF. Our fellow IMO members should be on notice.”