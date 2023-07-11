VIDEO: Port Newark ship fire extinguished

The ship fire that broke out aboard the Grimaldi RO/RO Grande Costa d’Avorio on the evening of July 5 has finally been extinguished, Capt. Zeita Merchant, the captain of the port of New York and New Jersey and federal on-scene coordinator, said at a press conference, Tuesday.

The Unified Command consisting of the U.S. Coast Guard, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Newark Fire Department, and Gallagher Marine Systems has now concluded shipboard fire response operations at Port Newark and is transitioning to the investigation and salvage operations.

“I want to share our heartfelt condolences once again to families of Newark firefighters Augusto Acabou and Wayne Brooks Jr., as well as to their colleagues, their fellow first responders, and the community they both lived in and served,” said Capt. Merchant. “Their selfless sacrifice is on the minds of all involved in the response and we will never forget their acts of courage.”

With the ship fire extinguished, in this next phase of the operation, the Coast Guard, along with its partner agencies, will work to assess and mitigate any remaining risks or any remaining impact to port operations, and to determine the cause of the incident.

Salvage operations will encompass the safe removal and recovery of the affected vessel, with the primary objective of minimizing any potential impact on the environment. Captain Merchant told the press conference that this could be a one to two month process. Response teams will carefully plan and execute the salvage operation, prioritizing the preservation of marine ecosystems and ensuring the safety of the personnel involved.

Concurrent with salvage operations, a comprehensive formal investigation will be launched to determine the root causes and contributing factors leading to the shipboard fire. The investigation will be led by the Coast Guard in tandem with federal, state, and local entities including the National Transportation Safety Board, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, New Jersey State Fire Marshal, New Jersey State Police, Newark Fire Arson Division, Essex County Prosecutor and a host of safety agencies to ensure we gain a critical and necessary understanding of the incident. The findings of the investigation will be vital in preventing similar incidents in the future and enhancing maritime safety and security protocols.

The Coast Guard says it will provide regular updates regarding the progress of salvage operations, investigation findings, and any necessary actions to ensure the ongoing safety and security of maritime operations at Port Newark.

Lots more details in the Q&A section of the press conference video.