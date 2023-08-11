Suez Canal Authority raises sunken tugboat

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has successfully raised the Fahd, the tugboat that sank last Saturday following a collision with the Wah Kwong managed, Hong Kong registered, LPG tanker Chinagas Fortune. The tug’s chief mechanic, El-Sayed Ali Mohamed Mousa, lost his life in the collision.

Admiral Ossama Rabiee, chairman and managing director of the Suez Canal Authority said Wednesday that the, sunken tugboat had been raised by the SCA crane vessel Inkaz and that the waterway was clear.

He praised the efforts of the SCA’s maritime salvage team and workers from all departments who took part in the operation from different departments. He noted that the challenges the salvage team had faced included strong water currents, zero visibility underwater and deep dives to depths of 27 meters that required divers to use hyperbaric chambers after diving.

Admiral Rabiee noted that the salvage of the sunken tugboat had not affected traffic through the Canal which over two days (Monday and Tuesday) recorded 146 transits in both directions with a total net tonnage of 8.4 million tons.