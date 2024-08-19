MOL eyes cow manure as a source of bio-LNG

Ocean shipping accounts for about 2-3% of world GHG emissions. Meantime, cattle are an even larger source, due to the methane they produce during digestion and through manure. They account for the biggest part of the 14.5% of all GHG emissions produced by livestock.

Be that as it may, Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), and MOL Sunflower Ltd are eyeing that manure as a source of marine fuel — liquefied biomethane, or bio-LNG.

MOL and MOL Sunflower are cooperating with Hamanaka Town, JA Hamanaka, Takanashi Milk Products Co. and Hokkaido Gas Co. to launch of a study on the production and utilization of biomethane from animal manure from local dairy farms in Hamanaka town, Hokkaido where is thriving with dairy farming.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is currently being used as a low-carbon fuel alternative to conventional fuels such as coal and oil and can reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 25%-40% compared to conventional fuels in factories and vessels. In this study, the six organizations will evaluate the feasibility of using all or part of the biomethane produced in Hamanaka Town to fuel factories and vessels, leading to major progress toward the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

Last year MOL reported that it was to trial the use of liquefied bio-methane (LBM) derived from cattle manure, in LNG-fueled vessels under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with LBM producer Air Water Inc.