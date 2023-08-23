Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center signs up Sea as new knowledge partner Written by Nick Blenkey









Maritime software provider Sea has signed a knowledge partnership agreement with the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping. Under the agreement, Sea and the center commit to a long-term strategic collaboration and contribution to accelerate the decarbonization of the maritime industry.

A spin-off from the Clarksons Group, Sea delivers data-driven solutions to power decisions that enable sustainable shipping for charterers, brokers, and owners. Leveraging innovative software with strategic collaborations, and integrations with key partners across the maritime ecosystem, Sea says it is “rapidly becoming the intelligent marketplace for fixing freight for all global shipping professionals.”

As the center’s newest knowledge partner, Sea will be providing access to its pre-trade intelligence & analytics tool that processes over 68.7 billion AIS data points annually with in-house derived insights, including visibility of activity across ports and vessel deployment. The tool can also provide emissions evaluations for analysis of green corridors and waiting times and fleet speed developments, in order to estimate emission reduction potentials.

“Reliable data empowers us to make informed decisions,” says Bo Cerup-Simonsen, CEO of the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping. “With sea, the center will get important insights into global fleet operations which can help us fast-track the development and implementation of green corridors, technology projects, and progressive regulatory frameworks.”

“The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping is the leading provider of the innovation and collaboration the shipping industry needs to achieve our decarbonization targets,” said Sea CEO Peter Schroder. “Our platform will accelerate the center’s work in enabling future solutions, concepts, and standards – including modeling viable decarbonization pathways. Sea’s purpose is to power better decisions to enable sustainable shipping, so we’re proud to be joining this powerful alliance of global organizations. We look forward to working as a collective to develop the full zero carbon maritime value chain from well to wake.”