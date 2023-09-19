Maersk and CMA CGM team up on green fuels Written by Nick Blenkey









Container shipping and logistics giants Maersk and CMA CGM have decided to collaborate on several areas relating to decarbonization, particularly on developing the use of alternative greener fuels for container vessel propulsion.

Both companies have set a net-zero target for their shipping business, have identified scalable solutions that they say can create impact in this decade, and have already individually taken significant steps to promote shipping decarbonization..

Maersk has been ordering vessels that can be operated on bio/e-methanol, the first of which, Laura Maersk, was christened last week.

CMA CGM has been ordering LNG-fueled vessels, that can also be operated on bio/e-methane, the new green equivalent of current LNG. It has also placed orders for vessels that can be operated on bio/e-methanol.

While they say that these two fuel streams appear now as the most mature existing solutions, both companies expect the future fuel mix of shipping will include other streams that should be developed in the coming years.

Their collaboration will include:

Developing high standards for alternative sustainable, green fuels – including the analysis of full lifecycle and related greenhouse gases – and helping to setting the framework of mass production of green methane and green methanol.

Developing and maintaining standards for operation of green methanol vessels with regards to safety and bunkering, as well as accelerating port readiness for bunkering and supply of bio/e-methanol at key ports around the world.

Continuing to explore R&D on other components of the net zero solution, such as new alternative fuels, like ammonia, or innovative technology.

Maersk and CMA CGM say that they both agree on the fundamental role of regulation in securing the decarbonization of the sector. Both companies warmly welcome the outcome of the recent Marine Environment Protection Committee of the International Maritime Organization during which the IMO’s 2023 strategy for reducing GHG Emissions from Ships was adopted, with reinforced targets to tackle harmful emissions.

Maersk and CMA CGM remain committed to jointly advocating for, and encouraging, IMO member states to adopt ambitious measures in their pursuit of the highest attainable goals. Regional measures such as the EU Fit for 55 and the Inflation Reduction Act in the U.S. are welcomed by both companies to help stimulate demand for green shipping solutions.

CMA CGM and Maersk affirm their readiness to collaboratively engage with regulatory stakeholders in establishing a robust and sustainable international regulatory GHG framework and invite other international shipping lines to join them in this cooperation with the regulatory institutions. They see this regulatory framework as a prerequisite to reducing carbon emissions for the shipping industry and securing a level-playing field for a global business environment.

“This partnership is a milestone for the decarbonization of our industry. By combining the know-how and the expertise of two shipping leaders, we will accelerate the development of new solutions and technologies, enabling our industry to reach its CO2 reduction targets. We are looking forward to being joined by other companies,” says Rodolphe Saadé, chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group.

“A.P. Moller – Maersk wants to accelerate the green transition in shipping and logistics and to do so, we need strong involvement from partners across the industry. We are pleased to have an ally in CMA CGM and it’s a testament that when we united through determined efforts and partnerships, a tangible and optimistic path toward a sustainable future emerges,” says Vincent Clerc, CEO at A.P. Moller – Maersk.