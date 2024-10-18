Irish Sea green corridor initiative gets funding boost

A green corridor initiative, aiming to establish a zero-emission Irish Sea shipping route between Holyhead, Wales, and Dublin, Ireland, has moved one step closer, getting a £122,303 (about $159,000) funding boost from the U.K.’s International Green Corridor Fund.

According to Innovate U.K., the “Greening the Irish Sea – The Central Corridor” project will be using the funding to validate and test methanol against other fuel alternatives, while also exploring methanol bunkering and production at each end of the corridor.

The initiative is led by ferry operators, Irish Ferries and Stena Line, and supported by Ricardo environmental consultancy in partnership with key stakeholders and is designed to explore the feasibility of a green shipping corridor between Dublin Port and the Port of Holyhead.

The Holyhead-Dublin trade route is the busiest roll-on/roll-off routes between the U.K. and Ireland. In 2022, nearly 1.5 million people travelled this route, with over 6,000 sailings accounting for more than 74% of all ferry passenger movements between the two countries. The ports of Dublin and Holyhead serve as key economic gateways, handling a significant volume of trade, with Dublin Port handling managing 83% of RO/RO freight and 72% of ferry volumes into Ireland.

The stakeholder group, which also includes Holyhead Port Authority and Dublin Port Company, the EDF R&D team and academic partners Maynooth University, will use the funding to assess the suitability of the Holyhead-Dublin route as a green shipping corridor. Detailed assessments of existing landside and vessel infrastructure will be conducted, accompanied by economic and environmental impact analysis. The initial focus will be on vessels operated by Irish Ferries and Stena Line and the potential for e-methanol as an alternative fuel, although the feasibility of other alternative fuels will also be considered.

“We’re delighted to have been awarded this funding to explore establishing the first ‘green corridor’ between Wales and Ireland in collaboration with our partners,” said Ian Davies, head of U.K. port authorities at Stena Line. “It is one of many initiatives that Stena Line is undertaking across ships and ports in the Irish Sea to support our sustainability strategy. We are already working to futureproof our fleet across Europe by investing in new hybrid ships and have plans to convert existing ships to be able to operate on alternative fuel. This project will allow us to determine the best way forward for our vessels on this key trading route between Dublin and Holyhead, and to assess the infrastructure needs at Holyhead Port to support a fossil free shipping corridor.”

‘We welcome this government funding and look forward to collaborating on this important project,” said Irish Ferries managing director Andrew Sheen. “Irish Ferries already has a strong focus on sustainability and has previously used Green Shipping Finance from the European Investment Bank to support investment in new and existing ships to reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency. We hope the feasibility studies for this project can be conducted quickly so that we can move forward to establish Ireland’s first ‘green corridor’ and advance our own and Ireland’s sustainability agenda.”

Outputs will include assessments of the potential low-carbon energy pathways; a detailed exploration of the regulatory and policy measures that could support the green shipping corridor; and a business case containing project timescales, cost-benefit projections, and delivery plan.

The project will also review opportunities for local and national sustainable fuel production, and evaluate the modifications required at the ports to enable sufficient storage and bunkering. The research team will consult with engine manufacturers, operators, port authorities and alternative fuel suppliers to contrast the viability of converting existing vessels against new builds, whilst there will also be regular engagement with maritime regulatory bodies to ensure any proposals follow international and domestic requirements.

The 6-month study commences this month and if established, the Irish Sea green shipping corridor (GSC) between Holyhead and Dublin will be the first green route to operate between the U.K. and Ireland.