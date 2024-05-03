Innovative wing sail retrofit wins chemical tanker a Green Award Written by Nick Blenkey









The Green Award Foundation reports that the Chemship B.V. chemical taker Chemical Challenger, has become the first vessel to receive the prestigious Green Award GHG Label for CO2 reduction through the use of innovative wind technology.

The 16,000-ton chemical tanker, managed by Hong Kong headquartered Fleet Management Limited recently completed a retrofit that saw it become the world’s first chemical tanker to be fitted with Econowind’s innovative VentoFoil wing sail system. The installation of four 16-meter high aluminium wing sails aims to reduce the vessel’s CO2 emissions by 10% annually.

“We are thrilled to see the Chemical Challenger leading the way in the chemical tanker segment by embracing wind-assisted propulsion,” said Green Award Foundation executive director Jan Fransen. “This milestone aligns perfectly with our mission to promote sustainable shipping practices and recognize the frontrunners in the industry.”

Green Award’s GHG Label, introduced in 2022, recognizes ships that have taken significant steps to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions through the use of renewable & advanced energy sources, zero-carbon fuels, or low-carbon fuels. The Chemical Challenger has attained the CO2 Level 1 label, demonstrating a commitment to going beyond operational readiness in the adoption of sustainable technologies.

“As a company committed to sustainable shipping, we are proud to have the Chemical Challenger as the first ship to receive the Green Award GHG Label for innovative wind technology use,” said Chemship CEO Niels Grotz. “This recognition validates our efforts to reduce our environmental impact and sets a new standard for the industry.”

The VentoFoil system, developed by Dutch company Econowind, uses smart vacuum technology to quintuple the force of the wind, creating a wind surface area equivalent to a sail measuring 30 by 30 meters. By harnessing the power of the wind, the Chemical Challenger is expected to reduce its annual CO2 emissions by approximately 850 tonnes, equivalent to the yearly emissions of over 500 passenger cars.

“I am proud of the Chemical Challenger’s achievement in receiving the Green Award GHG Label. This recognition affirms our commitment to sustainable shipping and the practical impact of technologies like the VentoFoil system. At Fleet, we continue to lead efforts towards more sustainable maritime practices,” said Dr Kishore Rajvanshy, managing director, Fleet Management Limited

The Green Award Foundation’s GHG emissions labelling initiative supports decarbonization and GHG emissions reduction in the ocean shipping sector. The GHG emissions labels are awarded to Green Award certified ships, indicating the levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane (CH4) emissions from those vessels. The labels allow for easy identification of ships with lower GHG emissions, helping to promote the use of more climate-friendly shipping options.