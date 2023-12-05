Höegh Autoliners could be bunkering clean ammonia in JAXPORT by 2027 Written by Nick Blenkey









Höegh Autoliners and Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation have signed a Letter of Intent to collaborate on the supply and delivery of clean ammonia as a next-generation sustainable maritime fuel for Höegh’s upcoming Aurora Class PCTC vessels. The agreement will see them look into the supply of clean ammonia as a bunker fuel at the ports of Singapore and Jacksonville, Fla. (JAXPORT) from 2027 onwards.

The twelve Aurora Class vessels are set to become the largest and most eco-friendly car carriers ever built, with the capability of operating on zero-carbon ammonia or carbon-neutral methanol.

Moving forward on the LOI, Höegh Autoliners and Sumitomo will embark on a comprehensive evaluation of the compatibility between the PCTC vessels and the ammonia bunkering facilities at the identified bunker ports. They say they will “endeavor to make necessary adjustments to specifications for both ‘shore-to-ship’ and ‘ship-to-ship’ bunkering operations and undertake safety assessments to establish standardized operational protocols and regulations in close coordination with pertinent government agencies.”

ALL KINDS OF CLEAN AMMONIA

Sumitomo Corporation is a leading Fortune 500 global trading and business investment company whose activities include the supply of a range of types of clean ammonia: “green ammonia” produced from renewable energy, “blue ammonia,” with the CO2 from the production processes captured and permanently stored, and “bio ammonia,” produced from renewable natural gas.

An active player in the adoption of ammonia as marine fuel, Sumitomo Corporation has received an Approval in Principle for an ammonia bunkering vessel from ABS as part of a consortium that also includes, among others, Maersk, Seatrium, K-Line and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

In addition, Sumitomo has been developing a comprehensive and competitive supply chain for the provision of ammonia ship-to-ship bunkering on the U.S. East Coast including both JAXPORT and Brunswick, Ga., the busiest auto ports in the U.S.

“The commitment with Sumitomo Corporation is a strong strategic move in our efforts to offer our customers net-zero transportation globally, addressing the need for sustainable fuel availability in key ports such as Singapore and Jacksonville,” says Andreas Enger, CEO of Höegh Autoliners. “Pioneering net-zero transportation on ammonia-powered vessels places us at the forefront of the international shipping industry, and we take pride in collaborating with Sumitomo Corporation to achieve this significant milestone.”

“There is a compelling need for organizations to collaborate in the worldwide endeavor to attain future net- zero goals,” says Koji Endo, general manager of the energy division at Sumitomo Corporation. “Our collaboration with Höegh Autoliners embodies this commitment and is geared towards being a trailblazer and facilitator of the global maritime decarbonization effort. While the adoption of electric vehicles is important for greening land transportation systems worldwide, it is equally important to address the decarbonization of the maritime transportation process used to deliver these vehicles from the production facilities to their destinations. In this context, Sumitomo Corporation supports Höegh Autoliners by exploring the potential to provide clean ammonia as a bunker fuel for their modern vessels at strategic port locations.”

L to R: Koji Endo, general manager of the energy division at Sumitomo Corporation; Bo Cerup-Simonsen, CEO of the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping; Andreas Enger, CEO of Höegh Autoliners. [Photo: Höegh Autoliners]

Höegh Autoliners and Sumitomo Corporation are both working with the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, the not-for-profit, independent research and development center looking to accelerate the transition towards a net-zero future for the maritime industry.

“We applaud Sumitomo Corporation and Höegh Autoliners on their landmark agreement to pursue the use of clean ammonia as a bunker fuel from 2027 onwards,” said Bo Cerup-Simonsen, CEO of the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center. “The speed of the transition relies on the swift collective action of leaders in the eco-system to implement viable sustainable solutions and this partnership exemplifies the bold, forward-thinking, and actionable commitment required.”