ExxonMobil inks B30 biofuel supply agreement with Hapag-Lloyd

ExxonMobil has signed an agreement to supply Hapag-Lloyd with B30 marine biofuel oil in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region.

B30 blends contain 30% biofuel and 70% fuel oil.

“This agreement and delivery marks an important development for both ExxonMobil and our customers,” said Aly Abdelmotaal, regional marine marketing manager, ExxonMobil. “By boosting our biofuel offer we can now further support the marine industry’s commitment to reducing GHG emissions, in line with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) stated ambitions. These bunker deliveries follow similar agreements in Singapore in 2022.”

The B30 marine biofuel delivery covered in the ARA agreement is a 0.50% sulfur residual-based fuel (VLSFO) processed with waste-based fatty acid methyl esters (FAME). ExxonMobil says that the resulting blend met ISO 8217:2017, while the FAME content complied with EN 14214 The FAME components were ISCC-certified 2nd generation, meaning that they do not compete for water and agricultural resources used for food production. The fuel, which can deliver a CO2 reduction of up to 87% for the bio-component, offers vessel operators a workable solution when looking to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions from their operations.

“We aim to have net-zero greenhouse gas emissions for our entire fleet by 2045 by using alternative fuels,” said Jan Christensen, senior director, global fuel purchasing, at Hapag-Lloyd. “Bunkering ExxonMobil’s marine biofuel oil blend is yet another step towards turning our commitment into a reality.”