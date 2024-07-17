Canada awards 14 projects Clean Vessel Demonstration funding

Canada awards 14 projects Clean Vessel Demonstration fundingWritten by Nick Blenkey
Transport Canada yesterday announced that 14 green shipping projects have been awarded a total of CAD 14.7 million (nearly US$11 million) through the Clean Vessel Demonstration Stream of the agency’s Green Shipping Corridors Program. It says the funding will:
- help spur the launch of the next generation of clean ships;
- invest in shore power technology; and
- prioritize low-emission and low-noise vessels at ports.
“Our Government is committed to protecting and preserving the environment from coast to coast to coast,” said Canadian Minister of Transport Pablo Rodriguez. “The Clean Vessel Demonstration Stream will increase readiness by using leading-edge low and zero-emission vessel technologies. It will help address potential barriers to the deployment of clean vessel innovations in Canada and build the capacity of Canadian industry to adopt decarbonization solutions for their vessels, advancing our agenda for a cleaner and greener future in Canada.”
Following are the projects that will be awarded Clean Vessel Demonstration Stream funding:
|Organization
|Project Type
|Project Description
|Funding Granted
|Algoma Central Corporation
|Wind Study
|This project will be a feasibility study into implementing wind assisted propulsion system on Canadian bulk carriers. The project will perform safety assessments for wind assist systems considered by the study.
|CAD 125,000
|Algoma Central Corporation
|Bulk Carrier Study
|This project will develop a concept design and carry out a feasibility study for methanol-fueled vessels.
|CAD 125,000
|Algoma Central Corporation
|Shore Power Study
|This project will explore technical and economic feasibility and emission reduction benefits of retrofitting Algoma vessels to use shore power.
|CAD 97,500
|Algoma Central Corporation
|Biofuel Study
|This project will fund technical work to ensure a wider suite of biofuels can be used that will impact scalability, economic viability, and environmental performance of a broader mix of low carbon fuels.
|CAD 125,000
|Algoma Central Corporation
|Design Study
|This project is aimed at defining the powering of the tug while utilizing the barge as the primary fuel storage.
|CAD 125,000
|CSL Group Inc.
|Laker Design Study
|This project will work to develop the technical feasibility and design of the world’s first diesel-electric, battery hybrid laker and her sister ships.
|CAD 125,000
|FedNav Ltd
|Fuel Cell Study
|This project will be a feasibility study for installing a fuel cell power system on board a bulk carrier.
|CAD 120,000
|FedNav Ltd
|Battery ESS Feasibility Study
|This project will be a feasibility study for installing a battery-based Energy Storage System on board a Canadian bulk carrier.
|CAD 125,000
|FedNav Ltd
|Wind Study
|This project will be a feasibility study for installing a wind assisted propulsion system (WAPS) on a bulk carrier.
|CAD 125,000
|Mersey Seafoods Limited
|Zero-carbon fuel powered large fishing vessel Feasibility Study
|This project will be a feasibility study for using low/zero carbon fuels and technologies for a large offshore fishing vessel.
|CAD 125,000
|Miawpukek Horizon Corp.
|Zero-emission Vessel Study
|This project will be a feasibility study evaluating low and zero carbon technologies to determine the most suitable design of a net-zero multi-user multi-purpose vessel
|CAD 125,000
|Oceanex
|Shore Electrical Power Study
|This project will be a feasibility study, examining the technical feasibility and engineering solutions needed to determine the viability of proceeding further with a shore power upgrade. There will also be safety assessments aimed to evaluate potential risks with the handling of high voltage connections.
|CAD 125,000
|Seaspan Ferries
|Hybrid Tug Retrofit Study
|This project will be a study of a vessel fleet and related cost feasibility to retrofit battery storage on the vessels.
|CAD 115,380
|Transport Desgagnés Inc.
|Battery ESS Feasibility Study
|This project will be a feasibility study for deploying a battery-based Energy Storage System (ESS).
|CAD 125,000