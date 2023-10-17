Berge Olympus becomes world’s most powerful sail-assisted ship

Singapore-headquartered Berge Bulk has retrofitted its 211,153 dwt, 2018-built Newcastlemax bulker Berge Olympus, with four BARTech WindWings by Yara Marine Technologies. The installation takes Berge Bulk another step closer to its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2025 and makes the Berge Olympus the world’s most powerful sail-assisted cargo ship.

Berge Bulk says that with the four WindWings installed, each with an aerodynamic span of 37.5 meters height and 20 meters width, the Berge Olympus will save 6 tonnes of fuel per day on an average worldwide route and, in the process, reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 19.5 tonnes per day.

Berge Olympus will sail between Brazil and China – a trade route known for having favorable wind conditions and Berge Bulk is evaluating the potential of installing WindWings on more of its vessels that trade on routes with favorable wind conditions.

Berge Bulk’s WindWings project aligns with the new IMO goals of reaching net-zero GHG emissions from international shipping by close to 2050, with indicative check-points for of reaching net-zero GHG emissions for 2030 (by at least 20%, striving for 30%) and 2040 (by at least 70%, striving for 80%).

The project is another example of how the new IMO goals are seeing shipowners retrofit cutting edge technology on existing tonnage as well as adapting them in newbuilding projects.

SHAFT GENERATOR

In addition to the installation of the WindWings, Berge Olympus has also been retrofitted with a shaft generator system. The shaft generator is driven by the main engine to supply electric power to the vessel, thus saving fuel and reducing emissions. With a 1 MW capacity, it is sized to eliminate the need to operate auxiliary engines while at sea. This installation is in itself ground-breaking and concludes a program that saw multiple vessels retrofitted with the technology.

“MARSHALL PLAN”

Berge Bulk has a four-pillar “Marshall Plan” to reach carbon neutrality by 2025 that focuses on improving fleet efficiency, leveraging the latest maritime technology, piloting new fuels and investing in carbon capture. It says that its adoption of WindWings highlights the clear opportunity for vessel owners to swiftly retrofit new technologies to make a rapid and profound difference to the climate impact of their fleet.

“At Berge Bulk, we are constantly striving to enhance our efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of our existing fleet,” said Berge Bulk CEO James Marshall. “From 2008 until today, we have achieved a remarkable 46% reduction in our CO2 emissions per tonne mile, already surpassing the 2030 IMO target for reducing carbon emissions intensity. There’s still so much to do as we accelerate the transition to new fuel in the zero-carbon future. That is why we are proud to partner with BAR Technologies and Yara Marine Technologies to pioneer this WindWing system. The Berge Olympus is a testament to innovation and sustainability.”

“We’re immensely proud to be spearheading wind-assisted propulsion through the development of WindWings and through our shared vision with Berge Bulk to launch the world’s most powerful sailing cargo ship,” said John Cooper, CEO of BAR Technologies. “We cannot afford to stand still in developing sustainable solutions for the shipping industry. We believe there is more to be done to harness wind power and push shipping into a greener, and more efficient era. To that end, we are already working on superior hydrodynamics and new types of accommodation blocks with several vessel designers.”

“Wind-assisted propulsion has the potential to offer immediate long-term solutions for shipping’s pathway to Net Zero,” said Yara Marine Technologies CEO Thomas Koniordos. “We are proud to work with trusted partners such as Berge Bulk and ensure that this technology can be scaled and manufactured to shipping’s high standards, ensuring a robust and resilient supply chain that can meet industry demand.”