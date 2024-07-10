Berge Bulk puts Anemoi rotor sails on a Valemax Written by Nick Blenkey









Singapore-headquartered Berge Bulk reports that its 388,000 dwt Valemax ore carrier Berge Neblina is now en route to Brazil fitted with four Anemoi rotor sails. Each is 35 meters tall and has a 5 meters diameter. The rotor sails are integrated with a folding deployment system that allows them to lay flat to mitigate impact on air draft and cargo handling operations when in port.

By harnessing wind energy, Berge Neblina will be able to reduce the load on the main engine while maintaining speed, substantially reducing fuel consumption and resulting in lower carbon emissions. Berge Bulk expects the vessel to save more than 1,000 tonnes of fuel annually.

Installation of the Anemoi rotor sails took place during Berge Neblina’s scheduled drydocking at the Yulian Shekou shipyard in China.

“Leveraging the latest in wind technology to reduce our fleet’s emissions is an important part of Berge Bulk’s ‘Maritime Marshall Plan’ for decarbonization,” said Berge Bulk technical director Paolo Tonon. “We are optimistic that these rotor sails can deliver up to 8% carbon reduction.”

Kim Diederichsen, CEO of Anemoi, said, “Anemoi’s collaboration with Berge Bulk demonstrates how we are both working in partnership to ultimately secure shipping’s zero-emission future. Anemoi remains committed to maintaining its position as a leading provider of critical vessel decarbonization technology.”

Rotor sails, also known as Flettner rotors, harness wind power through vertical cylinders that rotate, utilizing the Magnus Effect to provide additional thrust to the vessel.

The installation of the Anemoi rotors on the Berge Neblina follows a string of other decarbonization efforts announced by Berge Bulk in recent months.

Last October, Berge Bulk unveiled four BARTech WindWings on its Newcastlemax vessel, Berge Olympus. In March, Berge Bulk announced the order of two ammonia-fueled bulkers for delivery in 2027. Meanwhile, the company says it is making steady progress with its commitment to fully offset all scope 1 emissions by 2025 and plant 25 million trees by 2026.