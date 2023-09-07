ABS grants AiP for carbon storage and injection vessel Written by Nick Blenkey









With CCS (carbon capture and storage) set to play a growing role in global decarbonization, Malaysia-based FPSO and FSU operator Bumi Armada is turning its attention to opportunities in this emerging sector. It has now been awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) by ABS for a pioneering design for a floating carbon storage and injection unit (FCSIU).

Bumi Armada’s FCSIU concept is a floating terminal capable of storing and injecting liquified carbon dioxide (LCO2) into depleted oil and gas fields or aquifers. The concept incorporates the ability to accept LCO2 deliveries in an offshore setting, the flexibility to manage LCO2 at low or medium pressure, the provision of LCO2 buffer storage and the preparation of LCO2 for sequestration – permanent storage of CO2 deep beneath the seabed.

The FCSIU can receive LCO2 from various sources, such as electricity generation, manufacturing and construction, offering a new solution for reducing CO2 emissions from these industries.

The AIP is applicable to either a newbuild or a converted donor carrier, with smaller tanks to optimize the cargo space layout.

“Carbon capture and reinjection in depleted fields is a promising technology for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and it is likely that this process will become more widespread and play an increasingly important role in the transition to a low-carbon economy. ABS is a leader in the field and is committed to supporting the safe development and adoption of the technology,” said ABS president and chief operating officer John McDonald.

“We are excited to bring sustainable and scalable solutions to reduce carbon emissions, which is also in line with Bumi Armada’s recently launched decarbonization agenda to achieve net zero by 2050,” said Bumi Armada CEO Gary Christenson. “This solution is a testament to our strong commitment towards providing the best decarbonization solutions globally.”

BLUESTREAK CO2 JOINT VENTURE

Back in June, Bumi Armada and handysize liquefied gas carrier operator Navigator Holdings Ltd. signed an MOU to establish a 50/50 joint venture company to provide CO2 shipping and injection solutions in the U.K. called the Bluestreak CO2 Joint Venture. The JV aims to provide an end-to-end solution for carbon emitters to capture, transport, sequester and store their carbon dioxide emissions in line with the U.K.’s Industrial Decarbonization Strategy.

“By leveraging the expertise and experience of its principal shareholders, it is anticipated that the Bluestreak CO2 Joint Venture will design and implement a value chain of shuttle tankers delivering to a floating carbon storage & injection unit,” said the companies. “The complete value chain is expected to safely and reliably transport and provide buffer storage of liquid carbon dioxide. The CO2 is intended to be subsequently injected into offshore storage aquifers and/or depleted oil and gas reservoirs in a controlled manner, with full surveillance and management of the permanent storage location. This approach is anticipated to allow the Bluestreak CO2 Joint Venture to serve emitters with no access to pipeline infrastructure, to effectively manage their CO2 emissions.”