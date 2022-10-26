VIDEO: Capital takes delivery of ammonia/LNG ready VLCC

Evangelos Marinakis led Capital Ship Management Corp. has take delivery of the Liberian-flagged M/T Alterego, the second of two ammonia-ready and LNG- fuel ready sister VLCCs.

Built by the Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries shipyard in South Korea, the 300,000 dwt, eco-type, scrubber-fitted VLCC vessels are IMO Tier III compliant for reduced NOx emissions and have the ABS ENVIRO notation, ABS Ammonia Fuel Ready and ABS LNG Fuel Ready notation. They also carry the IHM (Inventory of Hazardous Materials) notation for safe recycling.