Dynagas LNG Partners ice class LNG carrier awarded new Equinor time charter

Athens headquartered Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) reports that it has entered into a new time charter party agreement with Equinor ASA for the employment of the 2013 built ice class 1A FS LNG carrier Arctic Aurora.

Under the new time charter agreement, the 155,000 cubic meter capacity ice class LNG carrier is expected to be delivered to Equinor in September 2023 in direct continuation of the current charter party with Equinor, meaning there will be no lapse of time between the current and the new time charter.

Dynagas says that the term “in direct continuation” does not refer to the contracted income. The new time charter period is about 3 years adding about $116.5 million to the partnership’s existing contracted revenue backlog.

“We are very pleased to enter into this new agreement with Equinor, with whom the Arctic Aurora has been employed since its delivery in 2013, reflecting our long-standing relationship with Equinor and the outstanding operational performance of the Arctic Aurora and our manager throughout the years,” said Dynagas LNG Partners CEO Tony Lauritzen.