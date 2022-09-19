Crowley charters in 4 LNG-fueled box ships from EPS

Crowley has signed long term charter agreements with Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) for four newbuild 1,400 TEU LNG-fueled containerships. They will operate in Crowley’s U.S.-Central America trade and will be built at South Korea’s Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, Delivery is slated for 2025.

Using LNG significantly lowers vessel greenhouse gas emissions, such as sulfur oxide, carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide while eliminating particulate matter. The ships will be fitted with high-pressure ME-GI engines from MAN Energy Solutions, reducing methane slippage to negligible levels and making the vessels the most environmentally efficient in their category.

Each 1,400 TEU vessel will feature 300 refrigerated unit plugs to reliably transport perishable cargo. Theywill expand Crowley’s fleet and supply chain capabilities connecting U.S. markets to Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

“We are excited to develop our U.S. market footprint through these long-term time charters with such a reputable partner,” said Cyril Ducau, CEO of Eastern Pacific Shipping. “Like EPS, Crowley enjoys a rich history and diverse business portfolios, but more importantly, their organization is driven by a vision to lead the industry’s decarbonization efforts. Once delivered, these vessels will be IMO 2030 compliant five years ahead of schedule and will play an important role as the world and industry transition to cleaner energy sources.”

“These four ships will play a significant part in driving Crowley’s strategic growth in our supply chain services for the U.S., Central America and Caribbean,” said Crowley chairman and CEO Tom Crowley. “In addition, the vessels use of LNG and emissions technology will advance the company’s commitment to innovation and decarbonization in the shipping industry as part of our sustainability strategy.”

“As more companies diversify their supply chains using nearshoring and the resources of Central America,” he continued, “Crowley will enhance our end-to-end logistics services to be partners in their growth.”