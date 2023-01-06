Clarksons 2022 profit set to beat expectations

In a brief regulatory filing today, London-based shipbroking giant Clarksons announced that, following strong trading throughout the final quarter, particularly from its broking division, results for the year ending December 31, 2022, are now anticipated to be ahead of current market expectations.

Clarksons’ underlying profit before tax, subject to audit, is now expected to be not less than GBP 98 million (about $117 million at today’s exchange rate).

In its interim results, released on August 8, 2022, Clarksons reported an underlying profit before taxation of GBP 42.2 million an increase of 53.5% on the GBP 27.5 million it reported for the equivalent period in 2021.

At that time, CEO Andi Case commented: “The outlook for the business remains strong due to the structural supply shortage in the global shipping fleet and we continue to benefit from our international footprint, leading market position, diverse offering and a deep understanding of the energy transition.”