China Classification Society has new president

Sun Feng has become the new chairman and president of China Classification Society (CCS), succeeding Mo Jianhui who has retired, while while Cai Yanxian becomes one of four vice presidents, replacing Zhu Kai, a vice president who has also retired.

In a handover ceremony at CCS headquarters in Beijing, Sun paid tribute to Mo praising his contribution to CCS helping drive its progress to being one of the most prominent class societies in the maritime industry.

A full member of the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS), the CCS fleet now numbers more than 32,000 vessels exceeding 171.80 million GT.

FOCUS ON INNOVATION

Sun said a major focus of his new role will be to drive innovation in key areas such as decarbonization, intelligent shipping and digitalization.

“In the past five years, the scientific and technical capability of CCS has improved significantly, and a number of innovative CCS intelligent and green shipping technologies have won national awards,” he said. “We must continue to propel the ethos of quality across our organization promoting CCS’ rules and standards system, strengthening research in green and intelligent technology while deepening the research and application of new survey technologies and accelerating digital transformation. CCS will further continue to increase international communications and cooperation with institutions like IACS and the IMO. By improving our service capacity, CCS will ramp up the safe and environmentally sustainable development of international shipping.”

Sun, aged 56, worked in the Dalian Branch of CCS from 1987 to December 2005. He served as general manager of the Classed Ship in Service Department since December 2005 based at CCS headquarters and worked as vice president of CCS from December 2008 till December 2021. He has been in charge of almost all business areas of CCS including classification survey services for ships, offshore installations and related industrial products, science and technology, R&D, IT and international affairs.