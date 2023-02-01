Fire breaks out on bulker at Willamette River terminal Written by Nick Blenkey









The Coast Guard is supporting Portland, Oregon, Fire Rescue and other responding agencies after the 623-foot Liberian-flag bulk carrier Breeze caught fire while moored at the Temco LLC grain terminal in Portland, Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Equasis data base the 56,686 dwt, 2009-built Breeze is managed by Athens-headquartered Unit Maritime Inc.

The Coast Guard was notified of the bulker fire at 3:10 p.m. and contacted Portland 911 dispatchers, who were already aware and had begun directing a response.

Portland Fire Rescue crews worked with vessel crewmembers to extinguish the fire prior to Coast Guard personnel’s arrival on scene.

The vessel’s accommodations have been deemed uninhabitable as a result of the fire and these areas have been evacuated.

Coast Guard personnel with Sector Columbia River Incident Management Division and Marine Inspections have reported no observable marine pollution nor threat to the immediate marine environment.

The Coast Guard is working with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol to arrange secure accommodations for the displaced vessel crew to temporarily reside ashore.

Living quarters aboard the vessel must be deemed habitable by a qualified, certified inspector prior to the crew’s return.

Coast Guard marine inspectors, Liberian flag representatives and vessel class-specific technical inspectors will work to ensure the vessel is safe for operation and does not pose a risk to the crew, environment nor navigable waterways before it will be authorized to get underway.

No injuries have been reported as a result of this incident.

Watchstanders will conduct roving patrols aboard the ship to ensure safety and security of the vessel and adjacent area.

Portland Fire Rescue tweeted this photo taken following bulker fire response