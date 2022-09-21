“Tougher than IMO” U.S. clean shipping legislation wins support from Maersk

Shipping and logistics giant Maersk has voiced its support for the “tougher than IMO” Clean Shipping Act introduced earlier this year by Congressman Alan Lowenthal (CA-47), whose district includes the Port of Long Beach.

If passed, the Clean Shipping Act would amend the Clean Air Act to require the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to:

Set carbon intensity standards for fuels used by ships. The bill sets progressively tighter carbon intensity standards for fuels used by ships consistent with a 1.5° Celsius decarbonization pathway. These standards would require lifecycle carbon dioxide-equivalent reductions of 20 percent from January 1, 2027, 45 percent from January 1, 2030, 80 percent from January 1, 2035, and 100 percent from January 1, 2040, relative to the 2024 emissions baseline.

Set requirements to eliminate in-port ship emissions by 2030. By January 1, 2030, all ships at-berth or at-anchor in U.S. ports would emit zero GHG emissions and zero air pollutant emissions.

“A.P. Møller-Maersk has worked on the decarbonization of the shipping sector for over a decade and we are committed to be net zero across our business and value chain by 2040 with 100% green solutions for our customers,” said A.P. Møller-Maersk CEO Soren Skou. “We have also committed for all our new vessels to be capable of sailing on renewable fuels. This led us to order the first 12 large ocean-going container vessels capable of being operated on green methanol, to be delivered in 2024-2025. However, in order to demonstrate and accelerate the transition, clear signals from leading nations such as the U.S. and regions such as the E.U. are needed, even if such measures are inherently regional in their reach.”

“Now is the time for action and we urge the United States Congress to pass this legislation to achieve a 45% decrease on carbon dioxide equivalent reductions by 2030,” A.P. Møller-Maersk’s vice president of U.S. government relations, Doug Morgante said. “The most significant challenge is the availability and cost competitiveness of the green fuels necessary to reach our targets. It is fundamental that leading governments, such as the U.S., and industry work together to accomplish long-term solutions.”

“We don’t have to choose between a healthy shipping industry and a healthy climate. I applaud Maersk for taking this stand and acknowledging we are facing a tipping point in the climate crisis,” Congressman Lowenthal said. “No emissions sources can go overlooked. My Clean Shipping Act is the right policy for the future of our planet, for the health of our communities, and ultimately for the resiliency of goods movement.”

“Shipping emissions are a large and growing source of pollution that worsen climate change and harm air quality in port communities like Los Angeles,” said the bill’s cosponsor Congresswoman Nanette Barragán (CA-44), who represents the Port of Los Angeles said. “We need leadership from the federal government and the private sector to transition as quickly as possible to a zero-emissions shipping industry. Maersk’s support for the Clean Shipping Act is exactly the kind of leadership we need. It shows we can have a thriving port economy without compromising public health or our climate.”