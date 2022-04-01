Ocean Shipping Reform Act passes Senate

The bipartisan Ocean Shipping Reform Act, cosponsored by U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D.-Minn.,) and John Thune (R.-S.D.) has passed the Senate by a voice vote.

The legislation aims to help fix supply chains and ease shipping backlogs.

“Congestion at ports and increased shipping costs pose unique challenges for U.S. exporters, who have seen the price of shipping containers increase four-fold in just two years, raising costs for consumers and hurting our businesses,” said Klobuchar. “Meanwhile, ocean carriers that are mostly foreign-owned have reported record profits. This legislation will help American exporters get their goods to market in a timely manner for a fair price.”

The Ocean Shipping Reform Act is intended to level the playing field for American exporters by making it harder for ocean carriers to unreasonably refuse goods ready to export at ports.

“South Dakota producers expect that ocean carriers operate under fair and transparent rules,” said Thune. “I’m glad the Senate unanimously passed this important legislation that would level the playing field for American farmers, exporters, and consumers by making it harder for ocean carriers to unreasonably refuse goods that are ready to export at U.S. ports.”

The legislation has the endorsement of the American Association of Port Authorities, which represents more than 130 port authorities across North and South America. The bill is also endorsed by more than 100 other organizations including the Agriculture Transportation Coalition (AgTC), the National Retail Federation, the American Trucking Association, the California Association of Port Authorities, the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association, and the Minnesota Corn Growers Association.

Companion legislation was led in the House by Representatives John Garamendi (D.-Calif.) and Dusty Johnson (R.-S.D.) and passed the House with overwhelming bipartisan support by a vote of 364-60.

The Ocean Shipping Reform Act will:

Require ocean carriers to certify that detention and demurrage charges comply with federal regulations, or face penalties;

Shift burden of proof regarding the reasonableness of “detention or demurrage” charges from the invoiced party to the ocean carrier;

Prohibit ocean carriers from unreasonably declining shipping opportunities for U.S. exports, as determined by the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) in new required rulemaking;

Require ocean common carriers to report to the FMC each calendar quarter on total import/export tonnage and 20-foot equivalent units (loaded/empty) per vessel that makes port in the United States;

Authorize the FMC to self-initiate investigations of ocean common carrier’s business practices and apply enforcement measures, as appropriate; and