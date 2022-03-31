Jones Walker adds to Miami maritime team

Kassandra “Kassie” Doyle Taylor has joined the Miami office of law firm Jones Walker LLP as special counsel in the Maritime Practice Group and member of the maritime litigation, arbitration, and dispute resolution team.

Taylor is an experienced attorney who successfully defended a vessel operator in one of the largest recreational boating accidents in Florida history. She has experience litigating at both the state and federal levels and has defended her clients in many international arbitrations. Over the years, she has secured numerous defense verdicts on behalf of her clients, including three favorable arbitral defense verdicts just three weeks apart.

She has worked closely with cruise lines, P&I clubs, underwriters, corporations, insureds, marinas, vessel operators, vessel owners, onboard concessionaires, liveries, marine contractors, port operators, and individuals in a variety of maritime claims involving personal injury, product liability, and property damage. She has more than a decade of experience litigating crew, longshoreman, and passenger personal injury claims, as well as first- and third-party insurance matters and commercial contract disputes.

Taylor grew up in South Florida. She earned her BA with honors from Duke University and her JD, cum laude, from the University of Florida Levin College of Law. She is admitted to practice in Florida and became board certified by the Florida Bar in admiralty and maritime law in 2017.