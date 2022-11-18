Hope Hicks and Maersk Line Limited resolve litigation

Hope Hicks, a former midshipman on the Maersk Line, Limited (MLL) ship Alliance Fairfax, and MLL have resolved Ms. Hicks’ litigation against the company filed in New York Supreme Court in June for sexual assault and harassment during her cadet Sea Year in 2019.

When Hicks filed suit, she revealed that she was the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy cadet formerly known only as “Midshipman X.”

MLL is a U.S. vessel operator and wholly owned subsidiary of A.P. Moller – Maersk, the global integrated logistics company.

Attorneys for Hicks and MLL have mutually agreed that neither side will disclose details of their agreement.

“It is important to me that my case has brought greater awareness of the issue of sexual assault and harassment at sea. The leadership of MLL has expressed the need for change. The changes that MLL has proposed are an important first step, but there is still a lot of work to be done in the maritime industry,” said Hicks.

“We want to be absolutely clear that the events Ms. Hicks describes are unacceptable. No matter who and where you are, those who work with us must feel safe and protected in our work environment,” said William Woodhour, CEO, Maersk Line, Limited.

MLL further stated that the company has initiated a full program of training, reporting, and accountability internally and is working externally with all industry stakeholders, to include its industry partners, labor unions, the Maritime Administration, the maritime academies, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The parties agree that all industry partners need to work together to ensure that all of our mariners are provided with a respectful and safe work environment at sea.