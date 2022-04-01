Exam scam defendant faces additional charge

A defendant in the ongoing exam scam case involving a test score-fixing scheme at the U.S. Coast Guard’s Regional Exam Center (REC) New Orleans in Mandeville, La., faces an additional charge of bribery.

U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that former Coast Guard employee Eldridge Johnsom was charged with bribery in a superseding bill of information filed March 30.

Johnson was previously charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States in an earlier indictment relating to his conduct after he retired from the Coast Guard. The superseding bill of information includes that conspiracy charge but adds the new allegation of bribery. It relates to his conduct while he was employed as an examination administrator at the Mandeville REC.

As alleged in the bribery charge, beginning no later than 2011 and continuing until about the time of his retirement in January 2018, Johnson engaged in a scheme to receive bribes from merchant mariners who had applied for Coast Guard-issued licenses. The charge alleges that Johnson offered and sold various forms of improper assistance, including reporting false information to the Coast Guard and, more commonly, selling examination questions and answers to mariners before they took the tests.

To conduct the scheme, the charge alleges, Johnson, without authorization, removed confidential examination and answer documents from the exam center. To recruit participants, Johnson approached mariners when they appeared at the exam center, called mariners using contact information found in Coast Guard records, and encouraged past participants to refer other mariners to him.

The conspiracy charge, which was included in the previously filed indictment, alleges that Johnson, following his retirement, acted as an intermediary for Coast Guard exam center employee Dorothy Smith in a scheme in which Smith entered false exam scores in exchange for money. Smith pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 23, 2022.

The maximum terms of imprisonment that Johnson faces are fifteen years for bribery and five years for conspiracy. Each offense is also punishable by a fine of up to $250,000, up to three years of supervised release, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.

The test score fixing case is being investigated by the Coast Guard Investigative Service.

Download the superseding bill of indictment