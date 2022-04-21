Stena to fit four ferries with Yara Marine shore power solution Written by Nick Blenkey









As part of its efforts to minimize carbon emissions from its fleet, Sweden’s Stena Line has signed a contract with Yara Marine Technologies to install Yara Marine’s shore power solution on board four ferries: Stena Baltica, Stena Scandica, Stena Livia, and Stena Flavia.

When connected to the local power grid at the port, the turnkey solution will allow these vessels to eliminate emissions and noise that would otherwise have been produced by the vessels’ engines. The installations are scheduled to take place during the second half of 2022.

Stena Line has a long history of greener operations and has used shore power for some of their vessels since 1989. It is now taking this sustainability approach even further by requiring that shore-based terminals are supplied with renewable energy to minimize emissions throughout the supply chain.

“Emissions reduction is at the heart of our sustainable operations,” says Hans Corneliusson, fleet support manager at Stena Line. “Connecting a single vessel to a green electrical grid when in port can reduce CO2 emissions by over 5,000 tonnes per year – and this effect is multiplied across our fleet. We firmly believe that the number of ports offering shore-based power connectivity will increase in the near future and we are happy to support this change through investments in our fleet to make them compatible with this technology. Our holistic approach to minimizing emissions by only sourcing renewable energy for shore power is in line with both customer expectations and upcoming regulatory requirements.”

TURNKEY SOLUTION

An increasing number of ship operators are exploring the use of shore power to reduce emissions in port, and to avoid the noise and vibrations resulting from active shipboard engines, but they are encountering technical complexities when trying to interconnect systems from various operators. Yara Marine’s turnkey shore power solution solves this challenge, as it is designed as a single system that allows for easy installation. This guarantees compatibility of the various elements of the system and also reduces project-related risks, such as sourcing spare parts, making it ideal for fleet-wide installations.

“The shipping industry is keen to achieve cleaner and truly sustainable operations, and shore power is an ideal means to reduce emissions with immediate effect,” says Aleksander Askeland, CSO of Yara Marine Technologies. “At Yara Marine, we believe in making it easy for companies to make their operations greener, no matter the specifics of their operating conditions. We are pleased to use our extensive experience from planning and executing multi-vessel installations to equip four Stena Line vessels with our turnkey shore power solution, and look forward to supporting Stena Line and our other customers for the lifetimes of their installed technologies.”